Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso Create Bizarre Tag Champions and More WWE Fastlane 2023 Takes

3 of 5

The writing has been on the wall for Damage CTRL for many months, and now it appears we're closer than ever before to the stable breaking up for good.

Iyo Sky's WWE Women's Championship has been solid but has seemingly been overshadowed by everyone else in the division: Bayley being by her side, Charlotte Flair's constant need to be in the title mix, Asuka and Shotzi wanting revenge on the stable etc.

Sky proved when she won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase as well as when she had her stellar showing against Bianca Belair at Backlash that she's long been ready for the singles spotlight. Having successfully retained the title at Fastlane, it's unnecessary for her to be bogged down by Damage CTRL any longer.

Bayley vs. Sky was the direction WWE was clearly headed before The Genius of the Sky cashed in to become champ over the summer, and the time has come for them to go their separate ways.