Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso Create Bizarre Tag Champions and More WWE Fastlane 2023 Takes
Despite a weak buildup, WWE Fastlane exceeded expectations with a series of entertaining matchups, surprise appearances and notable developments.
Three terrific tag team matches highlighted the night as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, the LWO prevailed over Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, and LA Knight and John Cena formed a super tandem.
Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura waged war over the World Heavyweight Championship, while Iyo Sky defended the WWE Women's Championship in a hotly contested Triple Threat match.
As successful of a show as it was, it was especially effective in setting the stage for the remainder of 2023 and leaving viewers looking forward to what's next.
These top takeaways from this year's Fastlane will not only define the event but also have a significant impact on the WWE landscape for weeks and months to come.
WWE Tag Titles Are Becoming Main Event Props Once Again
The Usos took the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to another level during their lengthy reign, including defending them in the main event of WrestleMania 39.
Although the titles have remained relevant in the six months since then, they've also become more of a prop as part of a much bigger story being told. That was apparent when Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso knocked off The Judgment Day to clinch the gold to open Fastlane.
It was a hot start with Rhodes and Uso working exceptionally well as partners, but they're not a tandem determined to elevate the division. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest reigned as champs for just over one month and did little to make them feel important in that time.
There's no reason to think that the run of Rhodes and Uso will be much different.
WWE has a plethora of legitimate teams waiting in the wings for a crack at the titles, and while Rhodes and Uso are popular main event players, they do nothing to boost the belts in the long run. More focus should be put on the division soon.
Carlito's Return Creates Further Dissension Within LWO
Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar walked into Fastlane with the odds stacked against them but emerged victorious over the newly formed trio of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits with help from the returning Carlito.
Per PWInsider, the former intercontinental and United States champion has been back with WWE since the summer but has been waiting for an opportune time to be reintroduced. Reuniting with LWO was a logical spot for him after aligning with the group at Backlash in May.
However, his return likely won't sit well with Escobar, who has had his sights set on the United States title for months but has fallen short of taking the belt on a number of occasions.
Carlito and potentially Dragon Lee catching Mysterio's attention will delay Escobar's desire for a rematch and only add to the growing tension within the group. A Mysterio-Escobar feud has always been the endgame, and the role Carlito plays in it will be worth paying attention to.
Furthermore, Lashley and the Profits will need their win back before long if they are to be taken seriously as a group going forward.
Damage CTRL Split Must Be Imminent
The writing has been on the wall for Damage CTRL for many months, and now it appears we're closer than ever before to the stable breaking up for good.
Iyo Sky's WWE Women's Championship has been solid but has seemingly been overshadowed by everyone else in the division: Bayley being by her side, Charlotte Flair's constant need to be in the title mix, Asuka and Shotzi wanting revenge on the stable etc.
Sky proved when she won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase as well as when she had her stellar showing against Bianca Belair at Backlash that she's long been ready for the singles spotlight. Having successfully retained the title at Fastlane, it's unnecessary for her to be bogged down by Damage CTRL any longer.
Bayley vs. Sky was the direction WWE was clearly headed before The Genius of the Sky cashed in to become champ over the summer, and the time has come for them to go their separate ways.
Sky transitioning into a babyface role would give her a fresh batch of opponents to work with and put an end to one of WWE's most disappointingly booked factions in recent memory.
LA Knight's Stock Continues to Surge Ahead of Inevitable WWE Title Opportunity
The rapid rise of LA Knight has been quite the spectacle these past few months, and in the last few months alone, his stock has skyrocketed considerably.
From feuding with The Miz to being endorsed by John Cena, he's had an incredible ascent on SmackDown and now feels like a legitimate threat to world title gold.
His immense popularity should see him bypass the United States Championship and earn him a spot in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture in the coming months.
Roman Reigns returning to television next Friday indicates he'll be defending the gold at Crown Jewel, and although Knight feels like a lock to challenge him at that event, AJ Styles would be the better choice in order up to wrap up that rivalry.
It's crucial WWE doesn't hinder the special star it has in Knight by rushing him into championship contention. Reigns retaining against The Megastar is inevitable, but building toward that match on a stage such as Survivor Series or the Royal Rumble is the way to go.
Knight has a bright future ahead of him and can take his time getting to the top of the mountain.
Seth Rollins' Immediate Direction Isn't Crystal Clear
Seth Rollins has headlined WWE's past two premium live events and come out on top with his World Heavyweight Championship on both occasions, but he has been an afterthought compared to the ongoing drama with The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes and company.
Fans expected a Money in the Bank cash-in from Damian Priest to end the evening, which would have paved the way for a major feud heading into Survivor Series. Instead, Rollins lacks direction post-Fastlane and has no clear opponents on the horizon.
The wealth of talent across the Raw roster is undeniable, but no one name makes sense at the moment. He's already conquered The Judgment Day, Bronson Reed is not yet ready, and Raw's biggest babyfaces are busy in other feuds.
Shinsuke Nakamura has done a commendable job in his heel role at the top of the card for the last two months, but Rollins is ready to move on to fresh faces.
For the first time this year, there's no set direction for the World Heavyweight Championship, creating genuine intrigue around the title scene and ideally new challengers.
