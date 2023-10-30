Mavs' Kyrie Irving Out vs. Grizzlies with Sprained Foot Injury

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a foot sprain, the team announced.

Irving deal with a groin injury during the preseason, but he had played the first two games of the 2023-24 season while averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. Dallas has won both games.

The eight-time All-Star inked a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mavs last offseason after landing in Dallas following a monster trade with the Brooklyn Nets before last season's trade deadline. Over 60 games with the Nets and Mavs, Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Dallas certainly hopes a partnership with superstar guard Luka Dončić coupled with roster moves to shore up weak rebounding and defense will lead to a bounceback season after a disappointing 11th-place finish.

The year before, Dallas made the Western Conference Finals. The Mavs have the talent to run it back, but they need both Irving and Dončić to get that done.