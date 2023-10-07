Orioles Manager: Gunnar Henderson's 9th-Inning Steal Attempt Was 'Miscommunication'

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles squandered numerous scoring chances en route to a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers to open their American League Championship Series. The last one occurred in the ninth inning after Rangers catcher Jonah Heim threw O's infielder Gunnar Henderson out trying to steal second following a leadoff single.

Henderson and manager Brandon Hyde were asked about the play afterward, with the skipper calling it a "miscommunication."

Aaron Hicks, who was at the dish, soon struck out. Adam Frazier ended the game with a groundout to third.

The Orioles mustered just five hits on the day but had a couple chances for big innings.

In the fourth, the Orioles cut the Rangers' deficit to 2-1 and had a chance for more with Frazier up and runners on first and second with two out, but a popout ended the frame.

In the eighth, a pair of walks via Austin Hays and Adley Rutschman brought Anthony Santander up with no outs. However, a double play and a Ryan Mountcastle strikeout ended the threat.