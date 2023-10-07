X

    Orioles Manager: Gunnar Henderson's 9th-Inning Steal Attempt Was 'Miscommunication'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 7, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 07: Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles throws out Marcus Semien #2 of the Texas Rangers (not pictured) during the third inning of Game One of the American League Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 07, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Orioles squandered numerous scoring chances en route to a 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers to open their American League Championship Series. The last one occurred in the ninth inning after Rangers catcher Jonah Heim threw O's infielder Gunnar Henderson out trying to steal second following a leadoff single.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    JONAH HIM 🔥<br><br>He caught Gunnar Henderson stealing in the 9th! <a href="https://t.co/c8oOQyCGMI">pic.twitter.com/c8oOQyCGMI</a>

    Henderson and manager Brandon Hyde were asked about the play afterward, with the skipper calling it a "miscommunication."

    Andy Kostka @afkostka

    Gunnar Henderson said it was Brandon Hyde's call on the steal to create a scoring chance; Hyde called it a "miscommunication."<br><br>"Thought it was a good time to take it. Didn't happen. Hate that it didn't happen," Henderson said

    Aaron Hicks, who was at the dish, soon struck out. Adam Frazier ended the game with a groundout to third.

    The Orioles mustered just five hits on the day but had a couple chances for big innings.

    In the fourth, the Orioles cut the Rangers' deficit to 2-1 and had a chance for more with Frazier up and runners on first and second with two out, but a popout ended the frame.

    In the eighth, a pair of walks via Austin Hays and Adley Rutschman brought Anthony Santander up with no outs. However, a double play and a Ryan Mountcastle strikeout ended the threat.

    Saturday marked a tough start to the series for the O's, but there's more baseball to be played in this best-of-five series. Baltimore will look to bounce back in Game 2 when it hosts Texas on Sunday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

