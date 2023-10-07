Knicks' Evan Fournier Says He Plans on Contributing in 2023-24: 'I Can F--king Play'

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier believes he can provide a lot of value to the team in 2023-24.

Fournier fell out of the Knicks rotation in 2022-23 and his situation appears to be heading in a similar situation for the upcoming season. However, he believes he can bring a dynamic that the team really needs.

"To be honest—I might be dreaming—but to me, I can help the team," Fournier said, per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. "I'm a good player. I can f--king play. I can bring stuff that this team doesn't have, too. I have hope to play."

Fournier was a go-to guy for the Knicks in 2021-22, starting 80 games and averaging 14.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. His 2022-23 season was a different story. He made seven starts and just 20 additional appearances off the bench. The Knicks won 47 games without him as a major player, and others like Quentin Grimes stepped into bigger roles.

While he is set to begin the season as an odd man out, Fournier said he will flash a tenacity in practice that makes head coach Tom Thibodeau's decision a difficult one.

"My goal is to put (Thibodeau) in a position where he has to think about playing me," Fournier said, per Winfield. "I'm going to treat every practice and every opportunity I have like it is the last and we'll take it from here. That's honestly how I attack it."

Fournier is set to make $18.8 million this season, and there is a club option for 2024-25 on his contract, although the chances of the Knicks exercising that clause are remarkably low.

Thibodeau has been non-committal about Fournier's chances of cracking the lineup.

"We'll see. He's part of the team," Thibodeau said, per Geoff Magliocchetti of All Knicks. "Be a pro, and see how it unfolds."