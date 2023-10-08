NFL Week 5 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks

1 of 3

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

It could be a big week for Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta, a 2023 second-round pick out of Iowa, has already carved out a pretty big role in the Lions offense, but he'll likely take on an even bigger role in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

On Friday's injury report, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was listed as doubtful with an abdominal injury, wide receiver Josh Reynolds was listed as questionable with a groin ailment and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to be on a snap count in his first game back from serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Even if Reynolds and Gibbs play, it's possible they won't be 100 percent healthy for the matchup, which means LaPorta will be called upon more heavily.

The 22-year-old is already proving why he was the second tight end taken in the 2023 draft behind Dalton Kincaid, who was the only player at the position to be picked in the first round when he went to the Buffalo Bills 25th overall.

In four games, LaPorta has caught 22 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown.