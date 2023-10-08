NFL Week 5 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' OutlooksOctober 8, 2023
NFL Week 5 Picks: Breaking Down Best Value Props and Stars' Outlooks
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and with a good feel for how players have performed early on, bettors will be looking for some value during Sunday's slate of games.
There are 12 games on Sunday's slate with 24 teams in action, so there's no shortage of player props to choose from.
The festivities kick off early at 9:30 a.m. ET with a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
With the action set to get underway, let's take a look at some of the best player props on the board this weekend. (All lines/odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Lions TE Sam LaPorta over 54.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
It could be a big week for Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta.
LaPorta, a 2023 second-round pick out of Iowa, has already carved out a pretty big role in the Lions offense, but he'll likely take on an even bigger role in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
On Friday's injury report, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was listed as doubtful with an abdominal injury, wide receiver Josh Reynolds was listed as questionable with a groin ailment and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
Additionally, wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to be on a snap count in his first game back from serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy.
Even if Reynolds and Gibbs play, it's possible they won't be 100 percent healthy for the matchup, which means LaPorta will be called upon more heavily.
The 22-year-old is already proving why he was the second tight end taken in the 2023 draft behind Dalton Kincaid, who was the only player at the position to be picked in the first round when he went to the Buffalo Bills 25th overall.
In four games, LaPorta has caught 22 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown.
LaPorta's over is obviously a bit high for a tight end, but it's worth mentioning that he has hit the over in three of four games this season.
Jets RB Breece Hall Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
When the New York Jets signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook in free agency, some believed his presence would have an impact on the number of snaps taken by second-year back Breece Hall.
That hasn't been the case as Cook has been largely disappointing through four weeks, so the Jets have continued to rely on Hall out of the backfield.
Through four games, Hall was playing on a snap count after recovering from a season-ending torn ACL during the 2022 season. He still managed to rush for 210 yards on 32 carries, in addition to catching five passes for 42 yards.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters this week that Hall would not be on a snap count for Sunday's matchup against the Denver Broncos, meaning he should see an increased workload.
The Broncos have one of the worst defenses in the NFL this year, and they have been the worst against the run. Denver is allowing the most rushing yards per game this season (176 YPG), meaning Hall shouldn't have much difficulty rushing for at least 61 yards.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+120)
After missing the first four games of the season while on the physically unable to perform list with a hamstring injury suffered during training camp, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will make his 2023 debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The 2021 Offensive Player of the Year should instantly become one of Matthew Stafford's top targets this season despite the emergence of rookie Puka Nacua alongside Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson.
Kupp is just two seasons removed from catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games en route to the OPoY award. He also caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season.
The 30-year-old figures to have a big impact on Sunday against an Eagles defense that has been one of the worst against the pass this season. Philadelphia has allowed 260.8 passing yards per game, so Kupp should have no problem racking up some yardage this weekend.
Kupp scoring a touchdown would be the icing on the cake in his return to the field, so we're betting on him to have a big day.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.