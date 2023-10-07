Former LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Slams Team's Defense as Tigers Struggle vs. Missouri

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte didn't hold back when discussing the Tigers' defensive struggles during Saturday's game against Missouri.

"This lsu defense suck …," Boutte wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Missouri had mounted a 22-7 lead over LSU with 8:30 remaining in the second quarter, scoring a touchdown on each of its first three drives.

With two minutes remaining in the second quarter, LSU had allowed 224 total yards to Missouri.

LSU has one of the worst defenses in college football this season. The Tigers have allowed 2,147 yards, 6.47 yards per play, 429.4 yards per game and 19 total touchdowns.

The program was supposed to have one of the best defensive lines in college football, but entering Saturday's game against Missouri, the Tigers defense ranked 104th in yards per rush allowed and 73rd in sack rate.

LSU re-hired former defensive line coach Pete Jenkins as an analyst this past week, but it appears his short week with the program hasn't done much to turn things around to this point.

Boutte spent three seasons at LSU from 2020-22. He caught 131 passes for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns in 27 games.

Boutte put together arguably the best season of his collegiate career as a freshman in 2020, catching 45 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games.