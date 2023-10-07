Fantasy Alert: Colts' Jonathan Taylor to Be on Snap Count in Return vs. Titans

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will make his season debut on Sunday, but head coach Shane Steichen isn't going to make him a focal point right out of the gate.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Colts will have Taylor on a snap count against the Tennessee Titans and gradually increase his workload over the next month.

Taylor was put on the physically unable to perform list when he arrived at training camp in July. He was recovering from offseason ankle surgery to repair injuries that occurred during the 2022 season.

The Colts left Taylor on the PUP list when the preseason ended, ensuring he would miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The team opened his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

Taylor was a full participant in every practice this week and listed as questionable for Week 5, per the team's official injury report.

The Colts officially activated Taylor from the PUP list on Saturday, making him available to play against the Titans.

As all of this was going, Taylor was also embroiled in a standoff with the organization over the summer because of his desire to be traded when they declined to give him a contract extension.

Cooler heads prevailed when it comes to the trade demand. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Taylor has agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension with $26.5 million guaranteed.

The Colts and fantasy managers will be thrilled to see Taylor back on the field, even if he is limited this week. Zack Moss played well with 280 yards rushing on 66 carries in three games.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is the only other Colts player with at least 30 yards rushing (131).

Richardson and Taylor are the most dynamic playmakers in Steichen's offense. The last time Taylor was completely healthy, he led the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) during the 2021 season.

The Titans aren't the best matchup for any fantasy running back. They have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (70.0) and rank fifth in ESPN's run-stop win rate this season.