Where Jonathan Taylor's 3-Year, $42M Colts Contract Ranks Among NFL RBs

Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor has become one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs, agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with the franchise on Saturday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Taylor is now the third highest-paid running back in the league in per year average at $14 million annually. Only San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($16.01 million AAV) and New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara ($15 million AAV) earn more on average.

Here's a list of the highest-paid running backs on a per year basis:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: $16.01 million

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: $15 million

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: $14 million

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: $12.5 million

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: $12.2 million

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders: $11.79 million

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: $11.5 million

Taylor's deal also includes $26.5 million guaranteed, according to Schefter. The only other running back to sign a deal with more money guaranteed was McCaffrey, who has $30 million guaranteed on his contract, per Spotrac.

Taylor's contract comes after the Colts removed him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters earlier this week that Taylor's practice window had been opened and that there was a chance he would suit up for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

"He's in good shape," Steichen said of Taylor. "Conditioning-wise, obviously putting on the pads and practicing is a different deal. I know it's been a long time since he's played football, so we'll see how practice goes this week, see where he is at physically from putting the pads on, and we'll go from there."

Taylor had requested a trade from the Colts during the offseason following a meeting with team owner Jim Irsay amid a contract dispute. However, Irsay told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer over text that the franchise wasn't going to trade him this year.

"We're not trading Jonathan… end of discussion," Irsay said. "Not now and not in October!"

Taylor and Irsay's relationship appeared like it was on the rocks after the Colts owner discussed the depreciated running back market on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"NFL Running Back situation- We have negotiated a CBA,that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact,is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling 'bad faith'.."

Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, hinted that the star running back wasn't happy with the Colts over his lack of an extension.

"Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player," he wrote in response to Irsay.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported in August that the Colts hadn't dismissed the idea of trading Taylor, but The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that Indy's "preferred scenario" was to keep him on board.

As recently as last month, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that Taylor "still doesn't want to play for the Colts and they still don't want to give him a long-term contract."

It's unclear what changed in such a short amount of time, but it's clear the Colts realize the value Taylor brings to their franchise.

Taylor, entering his fourth NFL season, had a career year in 2021, rushing for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 40 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

The 24-year-old only appeared in 11 games during the 2022 season due to ankle injuries. He rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to catching 28 passes for 143 yards.