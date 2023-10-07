Report: Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Expected to Make 2023 Debut vs. Steelers After Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Having won three of their first four games to start this season, the Baltimore Ravens are adding reinforcements to the roster with injured players coming back.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to make his season debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he had foot surgery in August.

Humphrey was dealing with pain in his foot during training camp when the Ravens announced he was undergoing surgery.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Aug. 18 that the surgery "went very well" and the return timeline was "pretty well-defined," but he didn't specify how long the three-time Pro Bowler would be out of action.

When the Ravens opted not to put Humphrey on injured reserve prior to Week 1, it signaled they were optimistic about him not being out of action for an extended period of time.

The timeline worked out so that Humphrey could have been placed on injured reserve and returned around the same time. This week marked the first time players who began the season on the physically unable to perform list were allowed to start practicing.

Humphrey was on the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery. He was a limited participant on the first two days before being a full participant on Friday.

The Ravens have Humphrey listed as questionable on their official injury report. They could also be getting back safety Marcus Williams and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, both of whom were full practice participants all week and have no injury designation.

Humphrey has spent his entire NFL career with the Ravens. He was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 draft and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie.