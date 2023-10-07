AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights After WrestleDream

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on October 7.

This week's show had a special early start time of 7 PM EST, so the first hour of the show was only up against the WWE Fastlane pre-show instead of being against the first hour of the pay-per-view.

The ROH World Championship was on the line this week as Eddie Kingston defended the belt against the man who won a title shot on Rampage, Komander.

We also saw "Timeless" Toni Storm in action against Kiera Hogan, Bryan Danielson battled United Empire's Kyle Fletcher, and Adam Copeland made his AEW Collision debut to address what happened with Christian Cage on Wednesday.