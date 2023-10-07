2023 MLB Playoffs: Full Rosters Announced for AL, NL Division Series Matchups

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's American League Division Series and National League Division series start today, with multiple teams releasing their 26-man rosters ahead of this afternoon's matchups.

Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers: RHP Bryan Baker, RHP Kyle Brandish, RHP Yennier Cano, LHP Danny Coulombe RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP DL Hall, LHP Cole Irvin, RHP Dean Kremer, LHP Cionel Perez, RHP Grayson Rodriguez, RHP Jacob Webb, RHP Tyler Wells

Infielders: Adam Frazier, Gunnar Henderson, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Urias, Jordan Westburg

Outfielders: Austin Hayes, Aaron Hicks, Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander

Catchers: James McCann, Adley Rutschman

Texas Rangers

Pitchers: LHP Cody Bradford, LHP Brock Burke, RHP Matt Bush, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Dane Dunning, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Jose Leclerc, LHP Jordan Montgomery, LHP Martin Perez, RHP Josh Sborz, LHP Will Smith, RHP Chris Stratton

Infielders: Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith

Outfielders: Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, Robbie Grossman, Travis Jankowski, Leody Taveras

Catchers: Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim, Austin Hedges

The Orioles and Rangers will be meeting in the postseason for the first time since 2012, a Wild Card game in which Baltimore prevailed 5-1.

Rangers starter Max Scherzer has been left off the team's ALDS roster due to a shoulder injury, although there is a possibility that he could return if Texas makes it to the Championship series (via USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale).

The only other change was replacing Grant Anderson in the bullpen with Cody Bradford, who posted a 5.30 ERA in 20 appearances this season.

As for the Orioles, starting pitcher John Means has been left off their ALDS roster due to elbow soreness. However, manager Brandon Hyde expects him to be available for a potential ALCS appearance (via Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun).

Minnesota Twins

Pitchers: RHP Jhoan Duran, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Griffin Jax, RHP Pablo Lopez, RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Bailey Ober, RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Emilio Pagan, RHP Joe Ryan, RHP Brock Stewart, LHP Caleb Theilbar, RHP Louie Varland

Infielders: Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer, Edouard Julien, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco

Outfielders: Max Kepler, Andrew Stevenson, Michael A. Taylor, Matt Wallner

Catchers: Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vazquez

Utility: Willi Castro

Houston Astros

Pitchers: RHP Bryan Abreu, RHP Hunter Brown, RHP JP France, RHP Christian Javier, RHP Phil Maton, RHP Rafael Montero, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Ryan Pressly, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Jose Urquidy, LHP Framber Valdez, RHP Justin Verlander

Infielders: Jose Abreu, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Mauricio Dubon, Grae Kessinger, Jeremy Pena, Jon Singleton

Outfielders: Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Kyle Tucker, Michael Brantley

Catchers: Yainer Diaz, Martin Maldonado

In the matchup of the 2-seed Astros and 3-seed Twins, both teams' rosters are relatively healthy heading into their ALDS matchup.

Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton is still out due to a knee injury, as the 2022 All-Star was unable to return in time despite taking live batting practice yesterday.

For the Astros, reliever Kendall Graveman is not on the team's ALDS roster due to right shoulder discomfort.

Philadelphia Phillies

Pitchers: RHP Seranthony Dominguez, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Orion Kerkering, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Michael Lorenzen, RHP Aaron Nola, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Zack Wheeler, LHP Jose Alvarado, LHP Cristopher Sanchez, LHP Gregory Soto, LHP Matt Strahm, LHP Ranger Suarez

Infielders: Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner

Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber

Catchers: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

Atlanta Braves

Pitchers: RHP Bryce Elder, LHP Max Fried, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Daysbel Hernandez, RHP Raisel Iglesias, RHP Joe Jimenez, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP A.J. Minter, LHP AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP Spencer Strider, RHP Michael Tonkin, RHP Kirby Yates

Infielders: Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Vaughn Grissom, Nicky Lopez, Matt Olson, Austin Riley

Outfielders: Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario, Forrest Wall

Catchers: Travis d'Arnaud, Sean Murphy

The two NL East rivals are set for a rematch of last year's ALDS, a series that Philadelphia won 3-1 before their eventual National League pennant run.

Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen is back on the active roster after being left off for their Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins, while utility player Weston Wilson was the odd man out.

Meanwhile, Braves right-hander Kyle Wright was placed on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain, so he'll miss the remainder of the postseason. Reliever Jesse Chavez and infielder Luke Williams did not make the roster, either.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers: RHP Ryan Brasier, LHP Craig Fergusen, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Michael Grove, RHP Joe Kelly, LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Lance Lynn, RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Bobby Miller, RHP Ryan Pepiot, RHP Evan Phillips, RHP Emmet Sheehan, LHP Alex Vesia

Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Enrique Hernandez, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor, Kolten Wong

Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Jason Heyward, James Outman, David Peralta

Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith

Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez

As the Dodgers prepare to host the Diamondbacks, they've set their official ALDS roster.

Second baseman Kolten Wong made the roster after hitting an even .300 during his 30 plate appearnces with Los Angeles. Infielder Amed Rosario was left off.

Lefty pitcher Ryan Yarbrough didn't make the cut, likely replaced by Michael Grove after the 26-year-old right-hander didn't allow an earned run in any of his final four appearances in the regular season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Pitchers: RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Merrill Kelly, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Ryne Nelson, LHP Kyle Nelson, LHP Brandon Pfaadt, LHP Andrew Saalfrank, RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Ryan Thompson

Infielders: Jordan Lawlar, Evan Longoria, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Jace Peterson, Emmauel Rivera, Pavin Smith, Christian Walker

Outfielders: Corbin Carroll, Tommy Pham, Alek Thomas, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Catchers: Jose Herrera, Gabriel Moreno

The Diamondbacks are sending out a roster that is extremely similar to the one they used during their Wild Card victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.