2023 MLB Playoffs: Full Rosters Announced for AL, NL Division Series Matchups

2023 MLB Playoffs: Full Rosters Announced for AL, NL Division Series MatchupsOctober 7, 2023
Major League Baseball's American League Division Series and National League Division series start today, with multiple teams releasing their 26-man rosters ahead of this afternoon's matchups.
Baltimore Orioles
Pitchers: RHP Bryan Baker, RHP Kyle Brandish, RHP Yennier Cano, LHP Danny Coulombe RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Kyle Gibson, LHP DL Hall, LHP Cole Irvin, RHP Dean Kremer, LHP Cionel Perez, RHP Grayson Rodriguez, RHP Jacob Webb, RHP Tyler Wells
Infielders: Adam Frazier, Gunnar Henderson, Jorge Mateo, Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Urias, Jordan Westburg
Outfielders: Austin Hayes, Aaron Hicks, Heston Kjerstad, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander
Catchers: James McCann, Adley Rutschman
Texas Rangers
Pitchers: LHP Cody Bradford, LHP Brock Burke, RHP Matt Bush, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Dane Dunning, RHP Nathan Eovaldi, LHP Andrew Heaney, RHP Jose Leclerc, LHP Jordan Montgomery, LHP Martin Perez, RHP Josh Sborz, LHP Will Smith, RHP Chris Stratton
Infielders: Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh Smith
Outfielders: Evan Carter, Adolis Garcia, Robbie Grossman, Travis Jankowski, Leody Taveras
Catchers: Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim, Austin Hedges
The Orioles and Rangers will be meeting in the postseason for the first time since 2012, a Wild Card game in which Baltimore prevailed 5-1.
Rangers starter Max Scherzer has been left off the team's ALDS roster due to a shoulder injury, although there is a possibility that he could return if Texas makes it to the Championship series (via USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale).
The only other change was replacing Grant Anderson in the bullpen with Cody Bradford, who posted a 5.30 ERA in 20 appearances this season.
As for the Orioles, starting pitcher John Means has been left off their ALDS roster due to elbow soreness. However, manager Brandon Hyde expects him to be available for a potential ALCS appearance (via Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun).
Minnesota Twins
Pitchers: RHP Jhoan Duran, RHP Sonny Gray, RHP Griffin Jax, RHP Pablo Lopez, RHP Kenta Maeda, RHP Bailey Ober, RHP Chris Paddack, RHP Emilio Pagan, RHP Joe Ryan, RHP Brock Stewart, LHP Caleb Theilbar, RHP Louie Varland
Infielders: Carlos Correa, Kyle Farmer, Edouard Julien, Alex Kirilloff, Royce Lewis, Jorge Polanco
Outfielders: Max Kepler, Andrew Stevenson, Michael A. Taylor, Matt Wallner
Catchers: Ryan Jeffers, Christian Vazquez
Utility: Willi Castro
Houston Astros
Pitchers: RHP Bryan Abreu, RHP Hunter Brown, RHP JP France, RHP Christian Javier, RHP Phil Maton, RHP Rafael Montero, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Ryan Pressly, RHP Ryne Stanek, RHP Jose Urquidy, LHP Framber Valdez, RHP Justin Verlander
Infielders: Jose Abreu, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Mauricio Dubon, Grae Kessinger, Jeremy Pena, Jon Singleton
Outfielders: Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Kyle Tucker, Michael Brantley
Catchers: Yainer Diaz, Martin Maldonado
In the matchup of the 2-seed Astros and 3-seed Twins, both teams' rosters are relatively healthy heading into their ALDS matchup.
Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton is still out due to a knee injury, as the 2022 All-Star was unable to return in time despite taking live batting practice yesterday.
For the Astros, reliever Kendall Graveman is not on the team's ALDS roster due to right shoulder discomfort.
Philadelphia Phillies
Pitchers: RHP Seranthony Dominguez, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Orion Kerkering, RHP Craig Kimbrel, RHP Michael Lorenzen, RHP Aaron Nola, RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Zack Wheeler, LHP Jose Alvarado, LHP Cristopher Sanchez, LHP Gregory Soto, LHP Matt Strahm, LHP Ranger Suarez
Infielders: Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner
Outfielders: Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas, Kyle Schwarber
Catchers: J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs
Atlanta Braves
Pitchers: RHP Bryce Elder, LHP Max Fried, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Daysbel Hernandez, RHP Raisel Iglesias, RHP Joe Jimenez, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP A.J. Minter, LHP AJ Smith-Shawver, RHP Spencer Strider, RHP Michael Tonkin, RHP Kirby Yates
Infielders: Ozzie Albies, Orlando Arcia, Vaughn Grissom, Nicky Lopez, Matt Olson, Austin Riley
Outfielders: Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario, Forrest Wall
Catchers: Travis d'Arnaud, Sean Murphy
The two NL East rivals are set for a rematch of last year's ALDS, a series that Philadelphia won 3-1 before their eventual National League pennant run.
Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen is back on the active roster after being left off for their Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins, while utility player Weston Wilson was the odd man out.
Meanwhile, Braves right-hander Kyle Wright was placed on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder strain, so he'll miss the remainder of the postseason. Reliever Jesse Chavez and infielder Luke Williams did not make the roster, either.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Pitchers: RHP Ryan Brasier, LHP Craig Fergusen, RHP Brusdar Graterol, RHP Michael Grove, RHP Joe Kelly, LHP Clayton Kershaw, RHP Lance Lynn, RHP Shelby Miller, RHP Bobby Miller, RHP Ryan Pepiot, RHP Evan Phillips, RHP Emmet Sheehan, LHP Alex Vesia
Infielders: Freddie Freeman, Enrique Hernandez, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Chris Taylor, Kolten Wong
Outfielders: Mookie Betts, Jason Heyward, James Outman, David Peralta
Catchers: Austin Barnes, Will Smith
Designated Hitter: J.D. Martinez
As the Dodgers prepare to host the Diamondbacks, they've set their official ALDS roster.
Second baseman Kolten Wong made the roster after hitting an even .300 during his 30 plate appearnces with Los Angeles. Infielder Amed Rosario was left off.
Lefty pitcher Ryan Yarbrough didn't make the cut, likely replaced by Michael Grove after the 26-year-old right-hander didn't allow an earned run in any of his final four appearances in the regular season.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Pitchers: RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Luis Frias, RHP Zac Gallen, RHP Kevin Ginkel, RHP Merrill Kelly, LHP Joe Mantiply, RHP Ryne Nelson, LHP Kyle Nelson, LHP Brandon Pfaadt, LHP Andrew Saalfrank, RHP Paul Sewald, RHP Ryan Thompson
Infielders: Jordan Lawlar, Evan Longoria, Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, Jace Peterson, Emmauel Rivera, Pavin Smith, Christian Walker
Outfielders: Corbin Carroll, Tommy Pham, Alek Thomas, Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Catchers: Jose Herrera, Gabriel Moreno
The Diamondbacks are sending out a roster that is extremely similar to the one they used during their Wild Card victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
One notable change is the addition of lefty Kyle Nelson, who will replace rookie Bryce Jarvis. Although Jarvis was on Arizona's Wild Card roster, he did not make an appearance during their two-game sweep.