Report: WWE 'Confident' CM Punk Would Return; Must Mend Fences with Reigns, Rollins

Amid rumors and speculation regarding CM Punk's interest in returning to WWE, people within WWE reportedly expressed their belief this week that Punk wants the reunion to happen.

According to Fightful Select, sources in WWE are "confident" Punk wants to return and "fully believe" he will sign if WWE makes him an offer.

WWE reportedly feels the ball is in its court when it comes to Punk, although Punk may have to extend a proverbial olive branch to key figures in WWE before the company truly considers signing him.

Per Fightful Select, both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have expressed dislike for Punk in the past, and sources on both sides feel "there would need to be fences mended" in order for WWE to feel comfortable bringing Punk in.

During an appearance on Complex's Load Management podcast in 2020, Reigns was asked if he would be open to working with Punk, and while it made it clear that he doesn't like Punk, he also noted that he would do what is best for business:

"I don't like the guy, I don't know many people who do. But I'm willing to put business first and make really good content if that's the case. He'd probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if it's willing, and the fans and the audience [are] going to like it and be into it, then most likely I'm going to be into it."

Per WrestlingInc's Marco Rovere, Rollins called Punk a "cancer" earlier this year and expressed hope that he will stay away from WWE "forever."

Rollins expanded on his comments and noted that while Punk helped him earlier in his career, he didn't like the person Punk had become:

"I'll end it on a positive note with him, that guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out, he really did. He's been a good guy to me for a lot of my career, but for whatever reason, the past maybe six or seven years, he's in a different headspace and we're not on the same page. To see what he's done and taken and taken and taken and it's always been about him? I'm just not a fan, I'm not a fan. There's a place for him man, he's got a lot to give, I just wish his head was in the right spot."

When Punk left WWE in January 2014 after having enjoyed five world title reigns, The Shield was a dominant force on the rise with Reigns, Rollins and Dean Ambrose becoming three of the company's most popular stars.

After Punk left, they all became world champions, and both Reigns and Rollins are current world champions with Reigns having held the undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over three years, and Rollins being the inaugural world heavyweight champion.

Reigns and Rollins are widely viewed as the locker room leaders in WWE, so it makes sense that Punk would have to get their blessing before returning.

Punk's return to pro wrestling with AEW in 2021 began with a great deal of promise, but backstage issues forced him out of the company, and WWE is perhaps the only realistic option for him now if he wants to continue his career.

Survivor Series is being held in Punk's hometown of Chicago next month, and it would be a massive moment in wrestling history if he shows up, but it appears there is a lot of work to do on both sides in order to make that happen.