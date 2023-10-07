Video: Shedeur Sanders Calls Coach 'Goofy' for Remark on Sacks, Completion Percentage

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has responded to criticism from a Pac-12 coach about how many sacks he's taken this season.

In a video posted by Deion Sanders Jr. (starts at 2:50 mark), Shedeur called the coach "goofy" and said "right hand to God, he would rather have me than his guy" starting at quarterback.

In a story from The Athletic's Christopher Kamrani, Marcus Thompson II and David Ubben earlier this week, an anonymous assistant coach for a Pac-12 team said Sanders will take sacks to keep his completion percentage high:

"They really had some tells. I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn't want to affect his completion percentage. He's playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he's retreating more."

It's certainly true that Sanders takes a lot of hits. He's been sacked 25 times in five games, tied with Hawaii's Brayden Schager for most by an FBS quarterback this season.

Per TeamRankings.com, Colorado's sack rate of 5.2 per game is the second-worst in FBS (South Carolina: 5.5).

While it's not ideal for a quarterback to take as many hits as Sanders has, part of it can be attributed to his style of play rather than trying to protect his completion percentage.

In a scouting report for Athlon Sports, Kyle Crabbs noted Sanders is a "matchup headhunter" who will "take the big shot and let his receiver win with a well-placed football" down the field.

In order for a quarterback to throw the ball deep, they have to hold onto it for longer than normal to allow the receiver to get down the field.

This can certainly be considered a bug in Sanders' game at this point, but the results have been hard to argue with. He has the second-best completion percentage in FBS among quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts (74.8), ranks second in passing yards (1,781) and is tied for fourth in touchdown passes (15).

Colorado's defense, which has allowed at least points in four of five games, necessitates Sanders and the offense create a lot of big plays each week.