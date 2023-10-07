Everything You Need to Know For WWE Fastlane 2023

0 of 3

WWE

It's been a busy time in the wrestling industry lately, and it's about to get even busier for WWE on Saturday with the annual Fastlane pay-per-view.

Not only is this show light on title matches, but it's light on total matches, too. With only five bouts booked as of Saturday morning, it's the smallest PPV card WWE has ever had.

Three of those five bouts advertised are for titles, but once again, WWE finds itself without Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship.

Seth Rollins, Iyo Sky, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will all put their respective belts on the line, but one of the non-title bouts might be considered the biggest match on the card due to John Cena being involved.