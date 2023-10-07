Everything You Need to Know For WWE Fastlane 2023

Everything You Need to Know For WWE Fastlane 2023October 7, 2023
It's been a busy time in the wrestling industry lately, and it's about to get even busier for WWE on Saturday with the annual Fastlane pay-per-view.
Not only is this show light on title matches, but it's light on total matches, too. With only five bouts booked as of Saturday morning, it's the smallest PPV card WWE has ever had.
Three of those five bouts advertised are for titles, but once again, WWE finds itself without Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship.
Seth Rollins, Iyo Sky, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will all put their respective belts on the line, but one of the non-title bouts might be considered the biggest match on the card due to John Cena being involved.
Let's look at everything you need to know about this year's Fastlane PPV.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Fastlane Card
- Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (Unified Tag Team Championships)
- John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmu Uso and Solo Sikoa
- Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Championship)
- Latino World Order vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (World Heavyweight Championship)
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One, Series X and S
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung and other Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Fastlane. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
