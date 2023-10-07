The 8 Biggest X-Factors in the 2023 MLB Postseason

8 of 8

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If there is one area the Diamondbacks outmatch the Dodgers, it's on the basepaths.

Arizona stole the second most bases this season, while the Dodgers surrendered the fifth-most stolen bases.

Part of the reason for the Dodgers' lackluster performance is catcher Will Smith's weak arm. It will be interesting to see how much the Diamondbacks are willing to test Smith and really force the issue with aggressive base running, particularly Corbin Carroll.

Smith has given up 72 stolen bases with a 21 percent caught stealing rate. The Dodgers are an offensive juggernaut, so if Arizona is going to steal some runs and be opportunistic, this is the way to do it.