    Packers' David Bakhtiari out for Season, Needs Surgery to Repair Knee Injury

    Francisco RosaOctober 6, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 10: Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks in the second half during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September, 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Green Bay Packers star offensive lineman David Bakhtiari will miss the remainder of the season as he has to undergo surgery to repair a knee injury that he suffered earlier in the campaign, the five-time All-Pro announced Friday.

    Bakhtiari, 32, was placed on injured reserve by the organization on Sept. 28 as he is dealing with what doctors believe is a cartilage issue that they should be able to clean up.

    He has undergone multiple procedures since tearing his ACL in 2020 and believes this may be the last one of the bunch. He hopes to be back by the beginning of training camp next year.

