Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Play vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo cleared concussion protocol Friday ahead of Monday night's showdown against the Green Bay Packers, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo is set to start.

Garoppolo, 31, sat out of last week's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers after suffering a concussion in the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which he was sacked four times by a dominant Pittsburgh defense.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell stepped up in his absence against the Chargers.

