WWE Rumors: Undertaker Could Be on NXT Card amid John Cena, Cody Rhodes Appearances

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is reportedly expected to be present at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, next week for Tuesday's episode of NXT.

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, it is not known if The Undertaker will appear on the show, but word going around the Performance Center is that he will at least be in attendance.

WWE is already advertising a huge card for next week's NXT, as Cody Rhodes will make an announcement, Asuka will face Roxanne Perez and John Cena will be in Carmelo Hayes' corner for his match against Bron Breakker, while Paul Heyman will be in Breakker's corner.

