Cooper Kupp, Saquon Barkley, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 5

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Fantasy football players can rejoice!

Cooper Kupp is scheduled to make his 2023 NFL regular season debut for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Kupp began the season on the injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He should provide a boost to not just the Rams offense, but to fantasy lineups desperately in need of help at wide receiver as byes begin in Week 5.

Fantasy football rosters may receive a boost at running back as well, as Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable after missing the last two New York Giants games with an ankle injury.

Below is a look at all of the injuries that will affect fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Cooper Kupp Will Make Season Debut Sunday

Kupp's season debut comes against the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday.

Kupp, one of the top fantasy football players over the past few seasons, returns to an offense with a new fantasy star in Puka Nacua.

Nacua recorded 501 receiving yards on 39 receptions in Kupp's absence, and the Week 5 game should give us a look into how Matthew Stafford will distribute the ball between Kupp, Nacua and others.

Kupp and Nacua could feast against the Eagles, who have dealt with injuries to their secondary for most of the young season.

Philadelphia conceded 258 passing yards and 31 points in an overtime win over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. The Eagles allowed over 300 passing yards in their Weeks 1 and 2 triumphs over the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp could be on a limited snap count, but he should start in every fantasy lineup because of the numbers he could potentially put up. He had 812 receiving yards and six scores in just nine games last season.

The two-time 1,000-yard receiver may earn the bulk of the targets from Stafford, but Nacua should be involved as well, which means any other Rams pass-catchers will have a limited fantasy impact.

Saquon Barkley Listed As Questionable

Barkley's questionable diagnosis may be viewed as a positive sign for the Giants and fantasy football players, but he has to make it to Sunday to be active first.

The Giants need Barkley on the field to attempt to be competitive with the Miami Dolphins.

The Week 5 trip to south Florida starts a run of five road contests in the next seven games for the struggling NFC East side.

New York managed some success without Barkley in Week 4, as it ran for 112 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Daniel Jones was the leading rusher with 66 yards, while Matt Breida had just 30 yards on 14 carries.

Barkley, if he plays, may not produce the numbers that fantasy football players expect out of him.

The Miami defense allowed just 69 yards to the Denver Broncos in Week 3, the only home game for the AFC East side yet this season.

The Dolphins could feast on the porous Giants offensive line and limit Barkley and Jones to similar numbers on the ground in a potential blowout.

Denver's Jaleel McLaughlin and Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren could be the best streaming options for Week 5 if Barkley does not play, or is in ineffective in his return.