Simone Biles Wins 6th All-Around Gold at World Gymnastics Championships, Ties Record

AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert

Simone Biles is once again at the top of the gymnastics world after taking home gold in the women's all-around competition at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

This marks Biles' sixth all-around title at the World Gymnastics Championships, which ties her with Japan's Kōhei Uchimura for the most-ever all-around titles in the event's history. The win also gives her 34 medals between the world championships and Olympics, which is more than any other gymnast, male or female.

Biles finished this year's championships with 58.399 points, topping Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and fellow American Shilese Jones.

Biles, who has not lost an all-around competition since 2013, was favored to win this year's World Gymnastics Championships. That said, it's no surprise she came out on top.

The 26-year-old began Friday's event with a score of 15.1 on vault after sticking a Cheng vault. While she opted against doing the Yurchenko double pike, her Cheng vault paid off as she scored a 9.5 out of 10 on execution alone.

Uneven bars, which is considered Biles' "weakest event" followed vault. It wasn't her cleanest routine ever, but she managed to score a 14.33 to widen the gap between her and her two biggest competitors, Jones and Andrade.



Biles followed the uneven bars with some difficulty on the balance beam. She landed a little off center on her mount and had to check her balance before continuing with the rest of her routine, which was nearly flawless.

She scored a 14.433 on balance beam to enter her final event with a comfortable lead over Jones and Andrade.

Biles' final event, the floor exercise, is one of her signatures. She scored a 14.533 after some excellent tumbling. Her only slip up came when she tripped as she was running for a leap, resulting in her skipping a skill.

After Biles' big win, which made her the most decorated gymnast ever, gymnastics fans erupted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and praised her for being the best to ever compete in the sport: