NFL Picks Week 5: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

This line has risen throughout the week, suggesting that most of the action has come in backing the Miami Dolphins. It would be wise to follow the trend before the spread grows any further.

Miami's vaunted offense had some hiccups in a 48-20 loss to the Bills last Sunday. However, Tua Tagovailoa and Co had to battle both a tremendous Buffalo defense and an extremely disruptive road crowd.



The Dolphins will be back home and will face no such issues against the New York Giants.



New York has been less-than-stellar on defense, ranking 21st in yards per rush allowed, 26th in yards per pass attempt allowed and 29th in points allowed. If Tagovailoa can't carve up the Giants' secondary, Raheem Moster, De'Von Achane and the Miami backfield can batter New York on the ground.



The Dolphins should score close to their season average (37.5 points) here, and it's hard to see the Giants keeping pace, even if Saquon Barkley is healthy. The Giants have averaged just 11.5 points and have scored fewer than 20 in three of four games.

