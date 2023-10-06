X

NBA

    James Harden Participates Fully in 76ers Practice for 1st Time Since Trade Request

    Julia StumbaughOctober 6, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    Despite the Philadelphia 76ers' inability to fulfill James Harden's trade request, the star guard was a full attendee at Sixers' practice Friday.

    His status for the Sunday preseason opener is not yet known.

    Harden missed Sixers media day Monday and the first day of practice Tuesday before participating in part of practice Wednesday.

    Friday marked the first time he participated in the entire practice, including scrimmages, per PHLY Sports' Derek Bodner.

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    James Harden was a full participant in practice today, the first time he participated in scrimmages this week. His status for Sunday's preseason opener has not yet been determined. They will have another practice tomorrow to help determine his readiness.

    Harden was seen doing his signature run of arena stairs after practice.

    Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

    James Harden ran the arena steps after practice. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> <a href="https://t.co/53RzwXBe0U">pic.twitter.com/53RzwXBe0U</a>

    Harden requested a trade in July and has since publicly clashed with Sixers management, at one point saying he would "never be a part of an organization" led by 76ers president Daryl Morey.

    Harden's full participation comes as a relief for a team likely hoping to avoid a repeat of the Ben Simmons holdout saga from two seasons prior.

    Like Harden, Simmons demanded a trade. Unlike Harden, Simmons did not join training camp practice when he did not get one.

    When Simmons did rejoin Sixers practice, he was kicked out after refusing to participate in part of the session, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

    Harden's full participation Friday, and Joel Embiid's report that the star guard's holdout hasn't been a distraction, are positive indications for the Sixers looking to avoid a similarly lengthy and litigious holdout.

    That doesn't mean the Sixers' conflict with Harden is over, however.

    The Athletic's Sam Amick reported Wednesday that "there was a strong sense from the Sixers' side that this was a step in the right direction toward a possible reconciliation," but that "Harden is still as adamant as ever that he wants a trade to the Clippers and that he has no intention of truly mending these fences with the Sixers."

    Accordingly, when head coach Nick Nurse was asked after Wednesday's practice if Harden would be a regular participant in the rest of camp, Nurse's answer was affirmative but not definite.

    "I think, yeah. He's here," Nurse said Wednesday. "He knows the schedule, right? We expect him to be here now. I think we can wait and see and all that stuff."

    Harden accepted a $35.6 million player option for this season in a move he hoped would facilitate a trade from the Sixers, marking his third trade request since January 2021.