Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Expects to Return from Ankle Injury for Week 5 vs. Steelers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' injury report is looking a little better going into their Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Odell Beckham Jr. told reporters following Friday's practice he expects to play on Sunday after missing the past two games with an ankle injury.

Beckham suffered the injury in Baltimore's 27-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 17. He appeared to injure his ankle early in the first quarter, but he returned to the game before being ruled out in the third quarter.

Head coach John Harbaugh said after the game he didn't expect the injury to be serious.

The Ravens held Beckham out of practice in each of the previous two weeks. He returned to practice on a limited basis this week.

Injuries have been a huge problem for the Ravens this season. Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum have all missed at least one game.

Safety Marcus Williams suffered a pectoral injury in Week 1, but he opted to go through rehab rather than have surgery with the hope of returning at some point later this season.

Despite those injury issues, the Ravens have won three of their first four games and sit atop the AFC North going into Week 5. The defense has allowed the third-fewest points per game (14.5).

Beckham joined the Ravens in April by signing a one-year deal. He sat out the entire 2022 season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

In the two games he played prior to the ankle injury, Beckham had five receptions for 66 yards.