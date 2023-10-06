Pac-12 Assistant: Shedeur Sanders Takes Sacks to Avoid Hurting Completion Percentage

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is having a strong statistical season in his first year with the program, but one anonymous Pac-12 assistant coach believes there's a specific reason his completion percentage is as high as it is through five games.

The assistant told The Athletic that he believes Sanders is taking more sacks because he doesn't want his completion percentage to drop.

"They really had some tells," the assistant said. "I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn't want to affect his completion percentage. He's playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he's retreating more."

Through five games, Sanders has completed 74.8 percent of his passes for 1,781 yards and 15 touchdowns against two interceptions. He ranks sixth in college football in completion percentage, second in passing yards and is tied for third in passing touchdowns.

However, Sanders has also been sacked a college football-high 25 times. The only other signal-caller to be sacked 25 times this season is Hawai'i's Brayden Schager.

While Sanders was at the top of the Heisman Trophy conversation earlier this season, USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains the favorite to win the award. That said, Sanders shouldn't be worried about his completion percentage being impacted, especially if taking the sack puts the Buffaloes in a tough spot.