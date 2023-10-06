WWE Rumors: CM Punk in Contract Talks to Return; Deal Hasn't Been Completed

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Following his release from AEW last month, CM Punk has reportedly had talks with WWE about joining the company.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cultaholic's Lewis Howse), Punk and WWE are "in talks," although people within WWE have said no deal is done yet.

Meltzer added that people close to Punk are saying that it is Punk's "intention" to return to WWE.

WWE originally signed Punk in 2005, and he remained with the company until January 2014 when he left in frustration, which he later laid out in a controversial interview on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast.

Punk was among WWE's top stars, holding the World Heavyweight Championship three times and WWE Championship twice. That included a 434-day run as WWE champion, which was one of the longest reigns in company history.

After remaining out of pro wrestling for more than seven years, Punk made his highly anticipated return with AEW in 2021.

While Punk's return was initially a feel-good story and yielded many great storylines and matches, things went sideways at All Out 2022 when he reportedly got into a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Punk returned to AEW this past summer, but he reportedly had another backstage dust-up, this time with "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry at All In, which took place at Wembley Stadium in London in August.

That led to Punk's termination from the company, and ever since then, rumors and speculation have run rampant regarding a possible WWE return.

If Punk wants to continue wrestling, promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and NWA are technically options, but none provide the size, scope and stage of WWE.

Over the past couple of years, WWE and AEW have taken talent from each other, and it has made for a fun and competitive environment.

Most of the talent movement has been from WWE to AEW, including WWE Hall of Famer Adam "Edge" Copeland, who signed with AEW and debuted last weekend at WrestleDream after his WWE contract expired.

Shortly before that, WWE signed Jade Cargill, who was the first true homegrown AEW talent to leave for WWE.

Punk is one of the biggest names and needle movers in all of pro wrestling, and although AEW willingly let him go, WWE bringing him in would still be viewed as a shot across the bow, and it would make major headlines in the wrestling world.

Per HausofWrestling.com's Nick Hausman, a source within WWE said they believe it is a "safe bet" Punk will be with WWE for Survivor Series, which takes place next month.

If Punk does return to WWE, Survivor Series would be the obvious spot for his first appearance since it is taking place in Chicago, which is Punk's hometown.

Although Punk's backstage issues in AEW led to some mixed crowd reactions, Punk always receives a hero's welcome in the Windy City, and it would make for a special moment if he appears at Survivor Series.

WWE enjoying a great deal of success in terms of ticket sales, television ratings and overall profitability, so while Punk isn't a necessity, he would make an already hot product even more exciting.