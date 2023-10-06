LSU's Angel Reese: 'I Love' Iowa's Caitlin Clark; 'People Can Think What They Think'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

LSU star Angel Reese reiterated on Thursday that there is no bad blood between her and Iowa sharpshooter Caitlin Clark after last season's national championship game.

"I love Caitlin; we've been competing since we were in AAU," she told reporters. "It was always fun, always competitive. One day, hopefully, we could even be teammates. She is a great player, shooter, person and teammate. The world is always going to have a good girl and a bad girl. I'll take that I'm going to be the bad guy because I know I've grown women's basketball and inspired people."

"Yeah, LSU loves me, but they might not like her," she added. "People can think what they think. Me and Caitlin are cool; we've never had any issues. Just knowing I've helped grow women's basketball, and she has, too, that's all that matters."

Reese famously hit a John Cena "You can't see me" gesture in the direction of Clark during the waning moments of LSU's 102-85 win over Iowa at the conclusion of last season, before pointing toward her ring finger as well.

The two gestures went viral, though Clark said she hadn't noticed in the moment and said she wasn't particularly bothered by the trash talk.

Both LSU and Iowa should be dangerous in the 2023-24 campaign. Reese leads a deep Tigers team that landed Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow in the transfer portal. Add in returning players Flau'jae Johnson, Sa'Myah Smith and Kateri Poole, alongside talented recruit Mikayla Williams, and LSU is absolutely loaded.

Clark, meanwhile, is the sport's most explosive scorer. She doesn't have the supporting cast that Reese boasts, but the return of Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and Hannah Stuelke makes the Hawkeyes far more than a one-woman show.

Still, Iowa will go as far as Clark can take them.

College hoops fans would likely be thrilled to see a rematch between Reese's LSU and Clark's Iowa at some point in the NCAA tournament, though other contenders loom as well, including the always-dangerous UConn, the suddenly scary UCLA Bruins and squads like Ohio State and Utah.