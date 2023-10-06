MLB Rumors: Mets Expected to 'Go Big' for Yoshinobu Yamamoto; Yankees, More Linked

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Mets are expected to be heavily involved in the chase for Japanese star right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who also listed a host of other teams interested in his services.

"Word going around is the Mets might be high bidders for coveted Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto," Heyman wrote.

"Every big-market team has been tracking the two-time MVP, but a couple rival GMs say they hear the Mets are expected to go big.

"The Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Phillies, Giants, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Rangers and others heavily scouted Yamamoto."

The 25-year-old Yamamoto was nothing short of brilliant for Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes last year, going 17-6 with a 1.16 ERA and 0.86 WHIP. Yamamoto also struck out 176 batters in 171 innings.

Yamamoto also fared well for Japan in the World Baseball Classic, helping lead his country to the title. He went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 7.1 innings.

Led by owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have the deepest pockets in baseball. They had a payroll approaching $350 million last year, making the Mets the only team to cross the $300 million threshold.

Adding Yamamoto shouldn't be an issue for the team, even though Heyman reported that one general manager believes he could command as much as $200 million.

The problem is the amount of competition for Yamamoto. Simply put, Yamamoto looks like a potential staff ace for a decade-plus. In a league where many teams are starved for pitching, Yamamoto will be a massive addition for whichever franchise lands him.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and other MLB executives have already seen him in person and took in his no-hitter against the Lotte Marines in September.