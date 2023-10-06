The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card

1 of 7

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Do you think it's the right time to put a world title on Nakamura? Why or why not?

If there is any right time, it is now. At 43 years old, The Artist is nearing the end of his run as a serious title contender. Before his run is over, he should win a world championship in WWE. He should have won the WWE Championship in 2018, but since that did not happen, now is the time.

Bonus

This show only has five matches announced, but WWE will likely add at least one more during SmackDown. What would you add to the Fastlane card based on existing storylines?