The B/R Wrestling Staff Predictions for WWE Fastlane 2023 Match Card
- Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (Unified Tag Team Championships)
- John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmu Uso and Solo Sikoa
- Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women's Championship)
- Latino World Order vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@RingRustRadio)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
WWE Fastlane airs this Saturday from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. AS of Friday morning, only five matches have been booked for the show.
As always, we have our panel of contributors here to answer questions and offer predictions.
Kevin Berge
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Do you think it's the right time to put a world title on Nakamura? Why or why not?
If there is any right time, it is now. At 43 years old, The Artist is nearing the end of his run as a serious title contender. Before his run is over, he should win a world championship in WWE. He should have won the WWE Championship in 2018, but since that did not happen, now is the time.
Bonus
What would you add to the Fastlane card based on existing storylines?
I would book Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax. Fans are hot for this story in a way they may not be in another month. WWE has wasted too much time not booking Mami in serious title matches. She can test Jax in the ring, even if the title match is likely to end in a disqualification to protect both.
Donald Wood
Iyo Sky vs. Auksa vs. Charlotte Flair
Lay out the scenario that makes the most sense for who gets pinned, who pins them, and why it's the best finish.
With rumors swirling of a potential debut for Jade Cargill at Fastlane, the best-case scenario would be to have these three women beat the hell out of each other to create an instant in-ring classic. With all three current and former champions getting their shine, Sky should successfully retain her WWE Women's Championship by pinning Charlotte, only for her post-match celebration to be cut short by the former AEW TBS champion stealing the spotlight.
LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits
If this had been a four-on-four match, who would you book as the last member of Lashley's team? Why them?
Instead of adding a fourth member, I would have Lashley's team go into the bout shorthanded by one wrestler. With the company teasing possible issues between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Lashley and the Street Profits should pay off Escobar to turn during the match, setting up a marquee feud with Mysterio and giving the heels a much-needed victory.
Graham Matthews
LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and Street Profits
Which member of the LWO do you think will sit this one out?
Although they're not currently members of The LWO, I'm thinking we'll get a swerve with Dragon Lee stepping up to team with Mysterio and Escobar (honorary member?), hence why he'll be in action on SmackDown this Friday. Carlito would be a nice surprise as well. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde are a talented team but are no threats to Lashley and the Profits.
Iyo Sky vs. Auksa vs. Charlotte Flair
Based on how this story has been booked, who do you think is leaving with the title and why?
Sky is still early in her reign as champion and should not and will not be losing it this soon. Asuka and Flair have been done to death in the role and would benefit from some time away from the title picture. Sky should find a way to retain and take on some fresh faces coming out of Fastlane.
Erik Beaston
Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso
How would you book the finish to this match if the titles were going to change hands?
JD McDonagh is involved, accidentally levels Priest, and sets up Uso to score the win and titles. It continues the teased tension between Priest and Balor over McDonagh's involvement in Judgment Day business, so it at least makes sense.
John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
Which member of the winning team will get the pin, and which member of the losing team will take the pin?
Knight gets the pin as he continues his build to an eventual showdown with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jimmy takes the pin because he has repeatedly been presented as the overenthusiastic replacement for The Tribal Chief in the absence of Reigns and losing here, in a match that weakens The Bloodline's stranglehold on the company, continues that story thread.
Mr. Jeff J
Bonus
This show only has five matches announced, but WWE will likely add at least one more during SmackDown. What would you add to the Fastlane card based on existing storylines?
I would run DIY vs. Imperium to further showcase Gunther's IC title run and bring the Gargano-Ciampa team to a bigger stage. I think it could be a fun opening match, offer Gunther another possible opponent with Johnny wrestling, and generate excitement around the current and future prospects for DIY.
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Offer an argument for why Nakamura should leave Fastlane as the new world champion.
As a character, Nakamura has never been better. His anime villain persona with the cultural infusion and dramatic vignettes with subtitles has legitimized Nakamura as a true threat to Rollins' title.
The Visionary is eventually going to lose the title and begin his chase towards his second reign as champ. Why not have Rollins chase Nakamura while doubting whether his back will give out? I think it can be a compelling storyline to go into Survivor Series and end the year.
Chris Mueller
John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
How do you see the finish of this match playing out?
This bout should be Knight's big ascension from midcard star to major player, so he should be the one who gets the win for his team. Having Jimmy take the pin makes the most sense, so Cena will likely have to hold Solo back in the STF or hit him with an AA so Knight can finish the job in the ring.
Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso
Do you think we see a title change this weekend?
Honestly, no. Rhodes and Jey are too random of a duo to be the ones to take the titles off Judgment Day. The only way that makes sense would be if the plan was for them to lose the belts right away, but since WWE just did that with Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams, it seems unlikely we will see the same story play out with the same stable.
Predictions
- Rollins (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM) vs. Nakamura (CM)
- Sky (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte
- Balor and Priest (EB, KB, JJ, GM, CM) vs. Jey and Rhodes (DW)
- Cena and Knight (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM) vs. Jimmy and Sikoa
- LOW vs. Profits and Lashley (EB, KB, JJ, DW, GM, CM)
