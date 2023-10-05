Bears Legend Dick Butkus Dies at Age 80; Hall of Famer Won 2 NFL DPOY Awards

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Legendary former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus died at the age of 80, his family confirmed in an announcement from the team.

Butkus "died peacefully in his sleep overnight" at his home in Malibu, California, according to the team's statement.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Butkus' death, calling him "a fierce and passionate competitor who helped define the linebacker position as one of the NFL's all-time greats."

A two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Butkus spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Bears from 1965 to 1973 and he was the face of the tough, physical team. He was a homegrown talent who was born in Chicago and attended the University of Illinois before being drafted third overall by his hometown team.

Butkus was selected to the Pro Bowl in eight straight years from 1965 to 1972, also earning All-Pro honors every year over that same span with five first-team selections. His final NFL season in 1973 was cut short after nine games due to a knee injury that he had been playing through for years.

Unfortunately, Butkus didn't end his career on the best of terms with the Bears. He filed a lawsuit against the franchise in 1974 alleging that he was pushed to play through his lingering knee issues. An out-of-court financial settlement was eventually reached, and Butkus' relationship with the team improved over the years.

Butkus was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. The Bears retired his No. 51 in 1994.

"After football, it was difficult for me to find what I liked second-best," Butkus once told the Chicago Tribune, per Fred Mitchell. "Football was always my first love. That certainly didn't mean I couldn't find something else. And the proof of the pudding is where I have ended up today. I guess I could have been one of those guys who didn't prepare to quit. But things happened and through hard work I found out that, hey, there are other things besides football."