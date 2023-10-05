Lakers' LeBron James: 'Big Time' for Joel Embiid to Commit to USA for 2024 Olympics

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center and defending NBA MVP Joel Embiid committed to play for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics, turning down opportunities to play for his home country of Cameroon and also France, where he has citizenship.

And Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was loving that decision, calling it a "big time" commitment:

The expectation is that Embiid will be the starting center for Team USA in the 2024 Games in Paris, giving them a two-way monster on the block.