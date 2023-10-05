Lakers' LeBron James: 'Big Time' for Joel Embiid to Commit to USA for 2024 Olympics

Lakers' LeBron James: 'Big Time' for Joel Embiid to Commit to USA for 2024 OlympicsOctober 5, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers superstar center and defending NBA MVP Joel Embiid committed to play for Team USA ahead of the 2024 Olympics, turning down opportunities to play for his home country of Cameroon and also France, where he has citizenship.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid on his Team USA decision: "My son is American, and you add that to the fact that I've been here for such a long time, I feel like for the past few years this has been more every decision has been based off of family." <br><br>A fun Mo Bamba cameo here as well: <a href="https://t.co/YOdk3NUiiE">pic.twitter.com/YOdk3NUiiE</a>
And Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was loving that decision, calling it a "big time" commitment:
The expectation is that Embiid will be the starting center for Team USA in the 2024 Games in Paris, giving them a two-way monster on the block.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Khris Middleton, Julius Randle, Zach LaVine, Aaron Gordon, Fred VanVleet and Brook Lopez are among the players who have also stated a desire to represent the United States in Paris, potentially giving the team a ridiculous lineup of superstars.