X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Kendall Fuller, Commanders Defense Called out by Fans in Loss to Justin Fields, Bears

    Francisco RosaOctober 6, 2023

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against Kendall Fuller #29 of the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
    Greg Fiume/Getty Images

    What a Jekyll and Hyde week for the Washington Commanders.

    After pushing the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink in overtime Sunday, Washington got embarrassed by the lifeless, winless Chicago Bears at FedEx Field on Thursday night in a 40-20 loss.

    Prior to the matchup, Chicago had lost 14 consecutive games and looked like it was the front-runner to get the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft.

    And yet, the Commanders defense had the Bears and Justin Fields looking like world-beaters after not reaching 30 points in any game throughout the first four weeks of the season.

    Now, the Carolina Panthers are the only winless team remaining in the NFL.

    Fields' connection with DJ Moore was automatic all night, and the latter finally had his big breakout game going up against veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, who just could not cover him.

    Moore ended the night with eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, finally looking like the player the Bears were hoping they got when they acquired him from the Carolina Panthers.

    And a lot of his production came against Fuller, including a late fourth-quarter touchdown to ice the game in which the corner tried to jump the route but was unsuccessful and had to watch as Moore had an open path to the end zone.

    Kendall Fuller, Commanders Defense Called out by Fans in Loss to Justin Fields, Bears
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Coming into the game, the Bears were averaging 305.3 yards of total offense per game, which ranks in the lower third of the NFL.

    They had 451 yards of total offense against the Commanders.

    And NFL fans were ready to rip Washington for the putrid performance.

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Commanders defense tonight <a href="https://t.co/73l5OytliG">pic.twitter.com/73l5OytliG</a>

    Trevor Knapp @KnappBets

    Commanders defense is out here making Justin Fields look like he's still playing at Ohio State. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNF</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    The Commanders playing defense tonight <a href="https://t.co/OotKYpsnxM">pic.twitter.com/OotKYpsnxM</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Commanders Defense please: <a href="https://t.co/x2fx9zK5kG">pic.twitter.com/x2fx9zK5kG</a>

    The Junkies @JunksRadio

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> have now allowed 30 points in FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES. What happened to their defense? <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a> 30, <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> 14. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/CEXvLQ3apO">pic.twitter.com/CEXvLQ3apO</a>

    Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44

    Commanders Defense trying to stop DJ Moore: <a href="https://t.co/XGnCzCmWLC">pic.twitter.com/XGnCzCmWLC</a>

    Mile High HQ @MileHighHQ

    Washington Commanders defense tonight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsWAS</a> <a href="https://t.co/l5aeOYCajt">pic.twitter.com/l5aeOYCajt</a>

    Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? @Lennyfrigginleo

    If we lose this game and Jack Del Rio is not fired then idk anymore. We have too much talent on this defense to playing like the 2010 Defense bruh cmon on man!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>

    Lake Lewis Jr @LakeLewis

    Coaching, coaching, coaching. You can call the players out as well, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> look so unprepared for tonight's game in everything they are trying to accomplish. The defense has been a train wreck. I don't think that they are lacking in talent. The defensive scheme is…

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Commanders not planning to play defense tonight orrrr???

    Gregg Rosenthal @greggrosenthal

    Commanders defense has two modes under Rivera/Del Rio:<br><br>fantastic or every receiver is wide damn open

    The Junkies @JunksRadio

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a> racked up 307 yards of offense. Justin Fields couldn't look more comfortable. 3 TD passes &amp; 189 yards already. Meanwhile the Bears have also run for 122 yards. IN A HALF. Where is the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> defense?<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/JQNiVyJdBq">pic.twitter.com/JQNiVyJdBq</a>

    JD 🧙‍♂️🧀 (2-2) @jd_packers

    commanders defense <a href="https://t.co/TN4TEBpiBM">pic.twitter.com/TN4TEBpiBM</a>

    DMac Wake @DMacWake316

    The Commanders Defense is soooooo much worse than they should be on paper.

    Washington DC Sports News @DCSportsNews365

    Joey Slye misses the field goal and the Commanders will lose. I'm not sure what to say other than I wish I was surprised and changes need to be made on defense

    #49ers @Waiting4FBall

    Commanders defense is so gutless its amazing

    Generoso @generosooooo

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> defense <a href="https://t.co/B1mn1Cy0oK">pic.twitter.com/B1mn1Cy0oK</a>

    Dialante @Deetalksalot

    Kendall Fuller after seeing Emmanuel Forbes get cooked last week <a href="https://t.co/fOLwtuUN2a">pic.twitter.com/fOLwtuUN2a</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Rough for Kendall Fuller there

    The Volume @TheVolumeSports

    Kendall Fuller every time DJ Moore starts his route <a href="https://t.co/3UWXEjlP9y">pic.twitter.com/3UWXEjlP9y</a>

    Mason Kinnahan @Mason_Kinnahan

    Well I can definitely tell you Kendall Fuller won't be a top 5 ranked CB on PFF after this week lol

    Next up for Washington is a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 15.