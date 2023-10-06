Kendall Fuller, Commanders Defense Called out by Fans in Loss to Justin Fields, Bears

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

What a Jekyll and Hyde week for the Washington Commanders.

After pushing the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink in overtime Sunday, Washington got embarrassed by the lifeless, winless Chicago Bears at FedEx Field on Thursday night in a 40-20 loss.

Prior to the matchup, Chicago had lost 14 consecutive games and looked like it was the front-runner to get the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft.

And yet, the Commanders defense had the Bears and Justin Fields looking like world-beaters after not reaching 30 points in any game throughout the first four weeks of the season.

Now, the Carolina Panthers are the only winless team remaining in the NFL.

Fields' connection with DJ Moore was automatic all night, and the latter finally had his big breakout game going up against veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, who just could not cover him.

Moore ended the night with eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, finally looking like the player the Bears were hoping they got when they acquired him from the Carolina Panthers.

And a lot of his production came against Fuller, including a late fourth-quarter touchdown to ice the game in which the corner tried to jump the route but was unsuccessful and had to watch as Moore had an open path to the end zone.

Coming into the game, the Bears were averaging 305.3 yards of total offense per game, which ranks in the lower third of the NFL.

They had 451 yards of total offense against the Commanders.

And NFL fans were ready to rip Washington for the putrid performance.