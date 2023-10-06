Kendall Fuller, Commanders Defense Called out by Fans in Loss to Justin Fields, Bears

Kendall Fuller, Commanders Defense Called out by Fans in Loss to Justin Fields, BearsOctober 6, 2023
What a Jekyll and Hyde week for the Washington Commanders.
After pushing the Philadelphia Eagles to the brink in overtime Sunday, Washington got embarrassed by the lifeless, winless Chicago Bears at FedEx Field on Thursday night in a 40-20 loss.
Prior to the matchup, Chicago had lost 14 consecutive games and looked like it was the front-runner to get the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft.
And yet, the Commanders defense had the Bears and Justin Fields looking like world-beaters after not reaching 30 points in any game throughout the first four weeks of the season.
Now, the Carolina Panthers are the only winless team remaining in the NFL.
Fields' connection with DJ Moore was automatic all night, and the latter finally had his big breakout game going up against veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller, who just could not cover him.
Moore ended the night with eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns, finally looking like the player the Bears were hoping they got when they acquired him from the Carolina Panthers.
And a lot of his production came against Fuller, including a late fourth-quarter touchdown to ice the game in which the corner tried to jump the route but was unsuccessful and had to watch as Moore had an open path to the end zone.
Coming into the game, the Bears were averaging 305.3 yards of total offense per game, which ranks in the lower third of the NFL.
They had 451 yards of total offense against the Commanders.
And NFL fans were ready to rip Washington for the putrid performance.
The Junkies @JunksRadio
The <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> have now allowed 30 points in FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES. What happened to their defense? <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a> 30, <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> 14. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/CEXvLQ3apO">pic.twitter.com/CEXvLQ3apO</a>
Redwolves4thQTCOMEBACK?? @Lennyfrigginleo
If we lose this game and Jack Del Rio is not fired then idk anymore. We have too much talent on this defense to playing like the 2010 Defense bruh cmon on man!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HTTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HTTC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Commanders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Commanders</a>
Lake Lewis Jr @LakeLewis
Coaching, coaching, coaching. You can call the players out as well, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> look so unprepared for tonight's game in everything they are trying to accomplish. The defense has been a train wreck. I don't think that they are lacking in talent. The defensive scheme is…
The Junkies @JunksRadio
The <a href="https://twitter.com/ChicagoBears?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChicagoBears</a> racked up 307 yards of offense. Justin Fields couldn't look more comfortable. 3 TD passes & 189 yards already. Meanwhile the Bears have also run for 122 yards. IN A HALF. Where is the <a href="https://twitter.com/Commanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commanders</a> defense?<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/JQNiVyJdBq">pic.twitter.com/JQNiVyJdBq</a>
Next up for Washington is a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 15.