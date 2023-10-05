Travis Hunter Praised by Terrell Owens; Colorado WR's Skills Are 'Off the Charts'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Terrell Owens has been seen supporting Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in recent weeks, but his connection to the team goes deeper than that.

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Owens said around the 44:25 mark that he's been working with some of Colorado's receivers after Sanders requested that he lend his knowledge to the youngsters. He went on to express high praise for Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter, who has excelled both as a cornerback and a receiver.

"Ball skills is crazy, it's crazy. It's freakish, is how I can explain it," Owens said. "There are some things probably at the next level that he's gonna have to fine-tune. But when you think about what he's doing as a high schooler, now his second year [in college], and you see the highlights of what he was doing, bro, it's crazy. It's off the charts."

Sanders said earlier this week that Hunter is likely to miss at least the next two games while he continues his recovery from a lacerated liver. The sophomore suffered the injury during Colorado's dramatic overtime win against Colorado State nearly three weeks ago.

Prior to being sidelined, Hunter racked up 16 receptions for 233 yards on offense while adding nine tackles, two passes defended and an interception on defense. His exciting style of play helped Colorado gain immense popularity across the country amid the team's 3-0 start to the year.