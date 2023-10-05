X

MLB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Hires Scott Boras' Agency Ahead of Contract Year, 2024 FA

    zach bacharContributor IOctober 5, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets walks off the field in the seventh inning during a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on September 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

    New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has hired the BorasCorp agency to represent him ahead of his 2024 free agency, run by prominent baseball agent Scott Boras. (Jon Heyman of the New York Post.)

    New York recently hired David Stearns as their president of baseball operations and he'll likely work with Alonso's new representatives to secure a contract extension for the three-time All-Star.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.