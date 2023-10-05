Mets Rumors: Pete Alonso Hires Scott Boras' Agency Ahead of Contract Year, 2024 FA

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has hired the BorasCorp agency to represent him ahead of his 2024 free agency, run by prominent baseball agent Scott Boras. (Jon Heyman of the New York Post.)

New York recently hired David Stearns as their president of baseball operations and he'll likely work with Alonso's new representatives to secure a contract extension for the three-time All-Star.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.