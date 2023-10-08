NFL Week 5 Odds: Best Picks to Bet on Sunday's Schedule

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, and Sunday's Week 5 slate features 12 solid matchups with action kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET in London between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

Of the 24 teams in action on Sunday, only two of them remain unbeaten—the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Both teams will be looking to improve to 5-0, though they'll each face some pretty difficult opponents.

The Eagles are slated for a meeting with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, which are expecting star wide receiver Cooper Kupp to return to the lineup, and the 49ers will take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

For the many football fans who place wagers on games, some of the biggest questions they face are which favorites will come out on top and which underdogs might pull off an upset.

That said, here are some of the best picks for Sunday's Week 5 slate. (All lines/odds via DraftKings Sportsbook).

Buffalo Bills (-5.5) over Jacksonville Jaguars (-112)

The Jaguars will wrap up a two-game stay in London on Sunday against the Bills, but after beating the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 last weekend at Wembley Stadium, Jacksonville faces a much bigger task against Buffalo at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Bills' defense has began to turn things around over the last few weeks and the team is coming off a big win over the Miami Dolphins in which Buffalo held Mike McDaniels' squad to its lowest point total of the season in a 48-20 victory.

While the Bills lost star cornerback Tre'Davious White for the season due to a torn Achilles, Buffalo still has plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball to limit Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense.

It's also possible star linebacker Von Miller returns to the lineup after recovering from a torn ACL. He traveled with the team to London and insinuated on his The Von Cast this week that he would play.

Quarterback Josh Allen is also having a solid season, completing 74.8 percent of his passes for 1,048 yards and nine touchdowns against four interceptions, in addition to rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

The veteran shouldn't have too difficult of a time carving up the Jacksonville defense, especially with offensive weapons including Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.

Even if the game isn't a blowout, the Bills should still be able to cover the spread.

Detroit Lions (-10) over Carolina Panthers (-110)

This matchup between the Lions and Panthers at Ford Field should strike some fear into Carolina fans.

The Detroit defense is perhaps the most formidable in football and the team is coming off a 34-20 win over Green Bay in which Packers quarterback Jordan Love was sacked five times and hit 11 times.

The Panthers boast one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL and it's not going to be easy for Bryce Young to protect himself with elite pass rushers on the opposite side of the ball in Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris.

Detroit's defense should have no problem containing Young and the Panthers, which have only put up more than 20 points in a game once this season.

On offense, quarterback Jared Goff appears primed for a career season as he has led the Lions to a 3-1 record. He has completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions.

Goff has no shortage of targets, either. Wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones Jr., running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta have all played a significant role in the passing game this season.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams could also return to the lineup this weekend after serving a suspension for violating the NFL's gambling policy. If he plays, there's no question Detroit should cover the spread.

Miami Dolphins (-12) over New York Giants (-110)

The Dolphins offense has been on another planet through one month of the season. At home in Miami this weekend, the Fins should take care of business with an elite offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Tagovalioa has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 1,306 yards and nine touchdowns against three interceptions in four games, and Hill has been his top target with 28 catches for 470 yards and four scores.

The Giants, meanwhile, own the worst point differential (-76) in the league entering Week 5 and the team has only scored 46 points through four weeks as quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense haven't met expectations.

Jones has thrown for just 765 yards through four weeks and he has tossed just two touchdowns in comparison to an unacceptable six interceptions.

New York's offensive line is a mess, star running back Saquon Barkley may miss the matchup due to injury and the Giants just aren't built to keep pace with the league's highest-scoring offense.

This is the largest spread of the weekend, but with the Dolphins looking to bounce back from a loss to the Bills, there may not be a better team in football for Miami to go up against than the struggling Giants.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).