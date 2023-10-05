Darius Slay Urges Taylor Swift Not to Attend Eagles' Week 11 Game vs. Chiefs

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It appears Darius Slay is not a Swiftie, and for a pretty good reason.

The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback is pleading for Taylor Swift to not attend the team's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20 as the superstar singer-songwriter has become a good luck charm for the franchise since Travis Kelce dating rumors sparked a few weeks ago.

"Taylor, do not come to the game," Slay said. "Do not come to the game 'cause you seem like you bring the energy of winning, so do not come to that game."

Swift attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24, and Kansas City blew out the Chicago Bears 41-10. She was also in attendance for last weekend's 23-20 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

It's unclear when Swift will attend her next game, but the Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings on the road this weekend before returning home for a matchup against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12.