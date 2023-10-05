NBA Rumors: Bucks' Brook Lopez 'Nearly' Signed Rockets Contract in Free Agency 2023

John Fisher/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez reportedly almost signed a contract with the Houston Rockets as an unrestricted free agent this past summer.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Rockets 'nearly snagged" Lopez in free agency this summer as part of their efforts to build around their young core.

Lopez ultimately ended up returning to Milwaukee on a 2-year, $48 million deal. There was some initial uncertainty regarding the Bucks' ability to retain their starting center, especially given the superior amounts of cap space possessed by opposing teams.

This would have been a blow to the Bucks' title chances, as the long-range shooting prowess and shot-blocking tenacity that Lopez provides complements superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on both ends of the court perfectly.

He projects as an even better fit alongside seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard, whom Milwaukee acquired in a blockbuster trade last Wednesday.

Lillard and Antetokounmpo have formed one of the best duos in the NBA, while Lopez will help anchor the Bucks' defense and space the floor for his star teammates to score even more efficiently.

With sharpshooting wing Khris Middleton still in the mix to go along with new head coach Adrian Griffin, Milwaukee has their sights set on another NBA Finals trophy after winning it all in 2021.

As for the Rockets, they used their wealth of cap space to acquire All-Star point guard Fred VanVleet, defensive pest Dillon Brooks, and journeyman forward Jeff Green fresh off a championship run with the Denver Nuggets.