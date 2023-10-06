7 NHL Players on Bad Teams Who Could Help Contenders at the 2024 Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

With NHL preseason play wrapping up on Saturday, the start of the 2023-24 regular season on Tuesday is fast approaching. It's a time of excitement, hope and anticipation for players, coaches and general managers of all 32 clubs as they seek to improve on last season's performances.

Half of those teams, however, will not qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs when the regular season concludes on April 18. Some will finish just a handful of points outside of a wild-card spot, while others will be well out of contention at or near the bottom of the standings.

Those in the latter category are often rebuilding teams that are at least a couple of seasons away from being serious playoff contenders. They could include the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.

Should those teams become basement dwellers once again, they will become sellers leading up to the March 8 trade deadline. Players slated to become unrestricted free agents next July could be shopped to contenders for the best possible returns. Restricted free agents who might not be interested in signing long-term extensions could also be among them.

The following is our list of seven players on eight of this season's potentially bad clubs who could help playoff contenders at this season's trade deadline. We factored in contract status, salary, skills and trade value into this compilation.