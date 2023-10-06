7 NHL Players on Bad Teams Who Could Help Contenders at the 2024 Trade Deadline

7 NHL Players on Bad Teams Who Could Help Contenders at the 2024 Trade DeadlineOctober 6, 2023
With NHL preseason play wrapping up on Saturday, the start of the 2023-24 regular season on Tuesday is fast approaching. It's a time of excitement, hope and anticipation for players, coaches and general managers of all 32 clubs as they seek to improve on last season's performances.
Half of those teams, however, will not qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs when the regular season concludes on April 18. Some will finish just a handful of points outside of a wild-card spot, while others will be well out of contention at or near the bottom of the standings.
Those in the latter category are often rebuilding teams that are at least a couple of seasons away from being serious playoff contenders. They could include the Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and Philadelphia Flyers.
Should those teams become basement dwellers once again, they will become sellers leading up to the March 8 trade deadline. Players slated to become unrestricted free agents next July could be shopped to contenders for the best possible returns. Restricted free agents who might not be interested in signing long-term extensions could also be among them.
The following is our list of seven players on eight of this season's potentially bad clubs who could help playoff contenders at this season's trade deadline. We factored in contract status, salary, skills and trade value into this compilation.
Jack Roslovic, Columbus Blue Jackets
This season will be a crucial one for Jack Roslovic. Since joining his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets following a trade from Winnipeg in January 2021, he's struggled with inconsistency as he's tried to nail down the second-line center role.
Roslovic showed promise during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season with 34 points in 48 games. He struggled during the first half of the 2022-23 season but finished with a career-best performance of 22 goals and 45 points in 82 games. He netted 44 points in 77 games last season, but he did have a career-best 33 assists.
Entering the final season of a two-year contract with an annual cap hit of $4 million, the 26-year-old Roslovic is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July. Improvement in his contract year could earn him an extension with the Blues Jackets.
Roslovic, however, might not fit into the Jackets' long-term plans, especially with promising youngsters such as Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson in the lineup. If they're out of playoff contention by the March 8 trade deadline, they could attempt to peddle him rather than lose him for nothing to free agency in July.
An improved effort this season could also make Roslovic enticing to playoff contenders looking for a versatile second-line center who can also skate on the wing. Even as a rental player, his stock could be high at the deadline if he plays well.
Sean Monahan, Montreal Canadiens
Acquired from the Calgary Flames in August 2022, Sean Monahan seemingly faced a short tenure with the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens. Considering his eligibility for unrestricted free-agent status in July 2023, it was assumed the 28-year-old center would be shopped to a contender by the March trade deadline.
Monahan started last season well with 17 points in 25 games, fitting in as a veteran leader with the young Canadiens. However, he suffered a groin injury in December that ended his season.
Coming off a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $6.4 million, Monahan's injury history sent his free-agent stock plummeting. Nevertheless, the Canadiens liked what they saw of his performance before he was sidelined, inking him on June 20 to a one-year contract with a cap hit of $1.9 million.
For Monahan, it's another opportunity to prove that he has put his injury woes behind him and remains an effective middle-six center. Meanwhile, he provides the young Canadiens roster with invaluable experience and leadership.
A healthy and productive 2023-24 for Monahan could earn him a new and perhaps more lucrative contract with the Canadiens. However, it's more likely that he'll be dangled to a playoff contender who could put his skills to good use.
Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks
Most of the trade speculation regarding the Anaheim Ducks entering this season will likely focus on John Gibson. The 30-year-old goaltender frequently surfaced in the NHL rumor mill during the offseason. He was also featured on our October NHL Trade Block Big Board.
Gibson's contract, however, remains a significant obstacle. He's signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $6.4 million, making him an expensive addition during a season when most clubs have limited salary-cap space. Contenders are more likely to focus instead on Gibson's teammate Adam Henrique.
Entering his 14th NHL season, Henrique remains an effective and versatile forward who can play center or on the wing. The 33-year-old has been hampered by injuries over the past two seasons. Nevertheless, he netted 19 goals and 42 points in 58 games in 2021-22 and 22 goals and 38 points in 62 games last season on the low-scoring Ducks.
Given his skills and leadership, Henrique could be enticing to playoff contenders seeking a forward with his abilities. He also has Stanley Cup Final experience, having played for the New Jersey Devils during their 2012 series against the Los Angeles Kings.
Henrique is also in the final season of his contract with an average annual value of $5.9 million and a 10-team no-trade clause. The rebuilding Ducks, however, could be willing to retain up to half of his cap hit if they get a suitable trade offer. Henrique's NTC shouldn't be an issue if he's being sent to a playoff contender.
Matt Dumba, Arizona Coyotes
The Arizona Coyotes dipped into this summer's free-agent market, adding defenseman Matt Dumba and winger Jason Zucker to their rebuilding roster on one-year contracts. Both veterans could become attractive trade-deadline targets for playoff contenders. Of the two, Dumba could attract the most interest.
The 29-year-old joined the Coyotes following 10 seasons with the Minnesota Wild. At one point, he was considered an invaluable part of their blue-line corps, tallying a career-best 50 points in 2017-18.
Since then, his production has declined in part due to injuries. Taking on a more defensive role last season, he netted just 14 points in 79 games with the Wild. However, he still logged 21:17 of ice time per game including 1:49 per game on the penalty kill, blocking 116 shots and throwing 104 hits.
A strong performance with the Coyotes will bolster Dumba's trade value this season, making him attractive to clubs seeking an experienced defenseman who can log big minutes. His 49 games of playoff experience will also make him a worthwhile trade option.
Coming off a five-year deal with an average annual value of $6 million and a 10-team no-trade clause with the Wild, Dumba is earning $3.9 million with the Coyotes this season. He also lacks no-trade protection, making it easy for them to ship him to a playoff contender of their choice.
Corey Perry, Chicago Blackhawks
Entering his 19th NHL season, Corey Perry's best regular-season performances are now well behind him. He hasn't reached the 20-goal plateau since 2015-16 or 50 points since 2016-17.
In recent years, however, he's garnered a reputation as a solid playoff performer. His experience, leadership, clutch offense and abrasive style helped the Dallas Stars reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, the Montreal Canadiens advance to the 2021 Final and the Tampa Bay Lightning march to the 2022 Final.
While the Lightning were eliminated from the opening round of the 2023 playoffs by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Perry still made his presence felt. He tallied with two goals and five points in that six-game series with a plus/minus of plus-one.
Salary-cap constraints forced the Lightning to part with Perry, who was traded to Chicago for a 2024 seventh-round pick on June 29. They saw the value of what he could bring to their rebuilding roster, signing him to a one-year contract worth $4 million.
Now 38, Perry is at the stage in his NHL career where this season could end up being his last. Nevertheless, a solid effort with Chicago could draw the interest from potential Cup contenders hoping that he can help them reach the promised land.
Anthony Duclair, San Jose Sharks
Traded to the San Jose Sharks by the Florida Panthers as a cost-cutting move on July 1, the well-traveled Anthony Duclair will be suiting up for his seventh team in nine years. The 28-year-old winger could also end up joining his eighth club by the March 8 trade deadline.
After bouncing around the league, Duclair seemed to have finally found a home with the Panthers after joining them on a one-year contract in 2020. A 32-point performance in 43 games during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season earned him a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3 million.
A swift-skating offensive winger, Duclair enjoyed a career-best performance in 2021-22 with 31 goals and 58 points. Surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon limited him to two goals and nine points in 20 games last season. However, he netted four goals and 11 points in 20 playoff contests during the Panthers' run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
Duclair now goes from a Cup finalist to a rebuilding team in San Jose. A strong performance this season with the Sharks could earn him a contract extension if he's willing to be part of their long-term plans. If not, it could make him a valuable trade chip for them by deadline day.
Given his effort with the Panthers last season, Duclair has proved himself as an effective postseason performer. His $3 million cap hit would also make him an affordable target this season for teams seeking a scoring left wing with Cup Final experience.
Carter Hart, Philadelphia Flyers
The only player on this list not eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next summer, Carter Hart is due to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. The Philadelphia Flyers goaltender is in the final season of a three-year deal with an average annual value of $3.9 million.
Hart, 25, is in a position where he could get a long-term extension from the Flyers. However, the club is in the middle of a long-overdue roster rebuild under general manager Daniel Brière. He's shown a willingness to make significant trades, shipping out Ivan Provorov and Kevin Hayes in June.
Briere raised eyebrows back in May when he indicated he was willing to listen to trade offers for all his players, including Hart. That landed the Flyers netminder at No. 4 on our June NHL Trade Block Big Board, though the speculation over his future has died down since then.
A strong effort between the pipes by Hart this season could earn him a lucrative new contract with the Flyers if Brière sees him as a key piece in the rebuild process. However, the young goalie might only be interested in a short-term contract with an eye on departing as an unrestricted free agent.
That could turn Hart into a valuable bargaining chip heading into next summer. Brière could also decide to peddle him near the March 8 trade deadline to contenders in need of help between the pipes heading toward the 2024 postseason.