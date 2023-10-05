NBA Rumors: 76ers' Joel Embiid Commits to Play for Team USA at 2024 Olympics

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Team USA's star-studded 2024 Summer Olympic team just added the reigning NBA MVP.

Joel Embiid committed to playing for Team USA over France after considering both countries for next year's Paris Olympics, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, holds citizenship in France and the United States. He previously considered playing for Cameroon during the AfroBasket 2017 competition but declined and has never competed on the international level due to injuries.

Health, of course, will be paramount to Embiid's participation next summer in Paris. He has never played more than 68 games in an NBA season and has dealt with injuries in back-to-back postseasons.

As Embiid approaches his 30th birthday in March, it's fair to wonder whether the Sixers love the idea of their franchise face adding high-level minutes to his workload over the summer.

That said, the star-studded cast currently slated for the Summer Games is likely too much to pass up.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard are among the All-NBA superstars to express interest in playing for Team USA. If all of the interested parties participate, this roster stands to be one of the greatest in U.S. history—on par with the 1992 Dream Team and 2008 Redeem Team.