Report: Bucks' Damian Lillard Files for Divorce from Wife Kay'La Ahead of NBA Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Kay'La.

According to TMZ Sports, Lillard filed for divorce in Oregon. The couple have three children together and started dating since they were college students at Weber State.

Sophie Peel of the Willamette Week reported the divorce filing cited "irreconcilable differences" that "caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage" as the reasoning.

This comes as Lillard begins the next chapter of his NBA career.

He was with the Portland Trail Blazers for 11 seasons after they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2012 NBA draft and became a franchise icon as a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and member of the league's 75th Anniversary Team who hit some of the most memorable shots in team history.