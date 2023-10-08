John Cena, LA Knight Beat The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

John Cena and LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline in a tag team match at WWE Fastlane on Saturday.

Knight got the pin after hitting Jimmy with the BFT.

About one month ago, Cena made a return to WWE, and while cutting a heartfelt promo in front of the WWE Universe, he was interrupted by Jimmy.

The Champ took a shot at Jimmy by telling him that the wrong Uso quit, in reference to Jimmy's twin brother, Jey, leaving SmackDown and The Bloodline before getting traded to Raw.

Jimmy tried to take the fight to Cena, but the 16-time world champion hit him with an Attitude Adjustment and embarrassed him in the process.

That put Cena firmly in The Bloodline's crosshairs, and an unexpected figure stepped up to fight alongside the veteran. One of his former rivals, AJ Styles, was having issues with the group as well, so he agreed to team with Cena.

Just when it seemed Cena and Styles vs. Uso and Sikoa was going to happen at Fastlane, the Bloodline members brutally attacked The Phenomenal One backstage, resulting in him being taken away in an ambulance.

With no one left to lend support to Cena, he was vulnerable, and Uso and Sikoa took advantage by beating him down as well.

Despite his partner being on the shelf, Cena still wanted retribution, so he was ready to sign a contract to face Jimmy and Solo in a handicap match at Fastlane, which would have been a dangerous proposition for The Cenation Leader.

Uso and Sikoa looked to impose their will on Cena again during the contract signing when Knight surprisingly made the save and signed the contract to cement himself as Cena's new partner.

Cena served as the special guest referee for Knight's win over The Miz at Payback last month, and while there was a miscommunication that nearly cost The Megastar the match, he still respected the veteran enough to fight alongside him.

With Cena and Knight beating Jimmy and Sikoa at Fastlane, it stands to reason that one of the victors could be in line for an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Bloodline leader Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 4.