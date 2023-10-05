NFL Execs: Bears Should Trade No. 2, Not Draft Marvin Harrison Jr. If Get Top 2 Picks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If the NFL season ended before the Week 5 slate, the Chicago Bears would have the top two picks in the 2024 draft by virtue of its own selection and the one belonging to the Carolina Panthers.

That could give the franchise that has long struggled in the passing attack the opportunity to rejuvenate the aerial game by bringing in USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

However, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported some executives around the league think Chicago should instead "start a bidding war for the second pick" and not draft Harrison if that scenario unfolds.

There is some logic behind that thought process.

After all, the 0-4 Bears have holes across the roster. The defense is once again among the NFL's worst and the offensive line needs more impact players. In fact, there aren't many positions on the entire roster where Chicago has a surefire long-term answer.

If Williams was the No. 1 pick, quarterback-needy teams would surely want to move up to No. 2 for the chance to select North Carolina's Drake Maye. That might give the Bears the chance to land significant draft capital, which they could then use to plug various holes instead of just focusing on the passing game.

Missing out on the opportunity to select Harrison, whom ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said "is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004)," would surely be disappointing, but the only way Chicago can be a long-term threat in the NFC North is by improving across the board.