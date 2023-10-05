NFL Agent: WR Clients 'Have to Take a Hard Look at' Bears QB Before Signing Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

"Where receivers go to die."

That is what former Chicago Bears wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad famously said about the franchise in 2008, and that sentiment might still be around 15 years later. To hear one player agent tell it, there will be some serious contemplation for a wide receiver before choosing to sign with the organization.

"We'd have to take a hard look at who's playing quarterback for them before signing with Chicago," the agent said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "Few receivers can truly produce no matter [who's throwing them the ball], and even then there's no guarantee that will continue if the quarterback situation isn't good.

"I wouldn't be doing my job if I got them to a place where their career could fall off a cliff."

Cronin noted Brandon Marshall is the only first-team All-Pro wide receiver for the Bears in the last 15 years. Much of that can be attributed to quarterback play, as the franchise has never had a single player throw for more than 4,000 yards in a season.

The all-time passing mark for Chicago was set by Erik Kramer in 1995 with 3,838 yards through the air during a time when aerial attacks were far less potent as a whole than today's game.

There have been times when it seemed like Justin Fields might finally be the answer at quarterback. After all, there was no questioning his talent coming out of college, and he was one of the league's best playmakers as a runner last year.

Yet the consistency as a passer hasn't been there even though he threw for 335 yards and four touchdowns in his most recent outing against the Denver Broncos.

Whether he will be under center for the Bears next year remains to be seen, as the team is 0-4 to start the campaign. That is also the record of the Carolina Panthers, and Chicago owns their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Perhaps the Bears will land the No. 1 pick and select USC's Caleb Williams. That might be enticing for free agent wide receivers looking to go to a big market.