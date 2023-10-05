Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jade Cargill, Adam Copeland and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jade Cargill, Adam Copeland and MoreOctober 5, 2023
Jade Cargill took the wrestling world by storm last week after she signed a deal with WWE.
Now, insider reports have given fans an idea of what to expect from All Elite Wrestling's former TBS champion with her new employers.
The update on Cargill headlines a collection of rumors that also includes the latest on what was originally planned for Mustafa Ali, when plans for Johnny Gargano's return came about, and an update on Adam Copeland's AEW debut at WrestleDream.
Will Jade Cargill Make an Appearance in NXT?
Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling reported that Jade Cargill's name has not come up in NXT creative plans, all but ensuring she makes her debut on WWE's main roster.
As she should.
Yes, Cargill could use the fine-tuning that would come with a run in the gold brand but she is going to learn as much, if not more, by working with the top women on Raw or SmackDown.
Working consistently with the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, Bayley and others will help her improve her in-ring game in a way that training alongside similarly experienced competitors at the Performance Center won't.
Fightful Wrestling @Fightful
Becky Lynch says Jade Cargill is a star. <br><br>"I watch all the products. I think it's great. More women with more platforms. I think she has a lot of work to do when she gets here, but if she is willing to do that, just look at her. She's a star. It's more people for me to get in… <a href="https://t.co/Bg853roUrb">pic.twitter.com/Bg853roUrb</a>
Will there be a learning curve where things do not always go smoothly? Absolutely, but she is a rare exception; a star who burns brightest the minute she walks through the curtain.
WWE understands that and is not going to waste a second of her on its Tuesday night show when it could benefit from her presence on one of the two flagship broadcasts.
Speaking of which, PWInsider.com reported that Cargill will be on Raw for her debut (h/t Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats).
Update on Adam Copeland and His AEW Debut
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select provided an update on Adam Copeland's AEW debut and what his role in the company will be.
"One longtime AEW talent said that Copeland spoke about Copeland filling the gap that CM Punk left behind in that he'll be helpful and not cause any issues internally," he wrote. "That person did reiterate that Punk himself had been helpful to many within the company as well."
Sapp noted that the overwhelming consensus in AEW was positive while those in WWE were "happy for him."
Every indication over the course of his WWE run, especially upon his return in 2020, was that Copeland was willing to help and give advice to anyone who asked so it's not surprising that he would head into AEW with the mindset of helping its young roster and being a steady, positive presence behind the scenes.
On the WWE side of things, it is refreshing to hear the positive reaction to his AEW debut, rather than some underhanded means of retaliation. That could still be coming, but the fact that nothing happened of note during the Raw broadcast or across social media suggests there is enough respect in the company for all that he has done for the business not to burn bridges.
Copeland will make his in-ring debut for AEW next Tuesday on a special edition of Dynamite against former TNT champion Luchasaurus.
Latest on Johnny Gargano's Raw Return
Johnny Gargano made his first appearance on Raw in months on Monday's broadcast, coming to the aid of friend-turned-rival-turned-friend Tommaso Ciampa as he was attacked by Imperium.
The return was not part of some laid-out creative, though.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that the plans came together in short order and were actually finalized as late as Saturday.
Based on "missing" posters Ciampa had been carrying recently, it seemed the endgame was for Gargano to come back to television and reform his DIY team with The Blackheart and possibly with other members of The Way.
As we have witnessed since his return to the company last September, though, Gargano's creative has rarely made a whole lot of sense. He has hardly been utilized as the star that his rapturous return in Toronto in August 2022 suggested he would have been.
Hopefully, this comeback reverses his fortunes because it is clear that he, Ciampa, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis all have plenty to offer the main roster. Letting them do it and reaping the rewards would make the most sense.
Unfortunately, Monday's rather thrown-together comeback should temper any expectations.
Original Creative Plans for Mustafa Ali
Prior to his unceremonious release from WWE on September 21, Mustafa Ali was to defeat Dominik Mysterio and win the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy, per Sapp of Fightful Select.
"Actually, Mustafa Ali was supposed to win the North American Championship prior to his release. This is one of the reasons why NXT higher-ups stated to us they were frustrated by the call to cut him."
He continued, "How things would have worked from that point aren't clear, but Shawn Michaels, Mustafa Ali, and NXT creative had tentative plans for Ali on the brand into March of 2024."
Ali is, was, and always had been one of the most underrated competitors on the WWE roster so to hear that there were plans for Shawn Michaels and Co. to capitalize on his skills and make him a vital part of the brand is refreshing.
It is also disappointing from the standpoint that it took that long and, more importantly, was cut off by his untimely release.
Ali will now have the opportunity to work for any company or promotion lucky enough to have him. He is a masterful storyteller, has ideas that were never fully fleshed out or capitalized on by WWE, and can go with any wrestler on the planet.
Do not be surprised to hear his name mentioned in the same breath as someone like "Speedball" Mike Bailey, who seized every opportunity presented to him over the last two years and quickly established himself as one of the best wrestlers in the world simply by delivering great matches for every promotion that would have him.
He could also just as easily pop up in AEW and immediately set out to have bangers on a weekly basis.
Either way, this feels like WWE's loss more than anything. Unfortunately, that means it is Michaels' and NXT's loss as well.