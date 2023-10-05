Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Jade Cargill, Adam Copeland and More

2 of 4

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select provided an update on Adam Copeland's AEW debut and what his role in the company will be.

"One longtime AEW talent said that Copeland spoke about Copeland filling the gap that CM Punk left behind in that he'll be helpful and not cause any issues internally," he wrote. "That person did reiterate that Punk himself had been helpful to many within the company as well."

Sapp noted that the overwhelming consensus in AEW was positive while those in WWE were "happy for him."

Every indication over the course of his WWE run, especially upon his return in 2020, was that Copeland was willing to help and give advice to anyone who asked so it's not surprising that he would head into AEW with the mindset of helping its young roster and being a steady, positive presence behind the scenes.

On the WWE side of things, it is refreshing to hear the positive reaction to his AEW debut, rather than some underhanded means of retaliation. That could still be coming, but the fact that nothing happened of note during the Raw broadcast or across social media suggests there is enough respect in the company for all that he has done for the business not to burn bridges.