MLB Playoffs 2023: Divisional Round Picks and Predictions For Every Series

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Can the Dodgers dodge another letdown?

Dating back to 2013, the Dodgers have won 91 more regular-season games than any other team and have thrice posted the best record in the majors (2017, 2020 and 2022). But they have only one World Series ring to show for it (2020), and they're looking to bounce back after winning 111 regular-season games last year only to immediately get eliminated by a division rival (San Diego) that won 89 games.

If the Dodgers lose to the 84-win Diamondbacks, it might be even more embarrassing than last year's NLDS misstep against the Padres.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Carlos Correa returns to where it all began

Two offseasons ago, the Astros bid adieu to Correa, the 2012 No. 1 overall pick and 2015 AL Rookie of the Year. They decided Jeremy Peña was a better option at shortstop than paying Correa a boatload of money to come back, and they were right. Not only did Peña more than hold his own during the regular season, but he was named both ALCS and World Series MVP while Correa's Twins crashed and burned down the stretch to miss the postseason.

But after Correa's megadeals with both the Giants and the Mets fell apart this past offseason, wouldn't it be something if he played a major role in the Twins upsetting the Astros?

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Revenge is a dish best served cold

There's at least a little bit of postseason history in all of these matchups. Baltimore beat Texas in the 2012 Wild Card Game. Los Angeles swept Arizona in the 2017 NLDS. Houston swept Minnesota in the 2020 Wild Card Round.

But none of those were as shocking as Philadelphia upsetting 101-win Atlanta in last year's NLDS. Can the Phillies stun their NL East rivals for a second consecutive October, or are the heavy-hitting Braves about to unleash 12 months' worth of pent-up frustration on the City of Brotherly Love?

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles: The rookie revolution

Rangers rookie Evan Carter reached base in seven of his eight plate appearances in the Wild Card Round against Tampa Bay, while fellow rookie Josh Jung went off for two doubles and a triple in Game 2 of that never-in-doubt series.

Will those MLB newbies help carry the Rangers to the ALCS? Or will Baltimore's Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Yennier Cano and Grayson Rodriguez play a huge role for a postseason semifinalist?

Also, will very-much-not-a-rookie Max Scherzer be named to Texas' ALDS roster after an encouraging bullpen session on Wednesday? And would they use him as a closer, given their season-long woes late in close games?