Lakers' Roster Is Perfectly Built for Rumors of Darvin Ham's Lineup Approach

Few would argue that the Los Angeles Lakers' 2023-24 campaign doesn't hinge on the health, availability and play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James and A.D. remain one of the best duos in the league when both are at 100 percent, and they're the players that Los Angeles will rely on most in crunch time.



However, the Lakers did an excellent job in the offseason of ensuring that this year's team is more than just a Big Two. General manager Rob Pelinka brought back key players like Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura while adding the likes of Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Cam Reddish.



This is as deep a team as L.A. has had since pairing James with Davis in 2019, and with training camp officially open, the lineup is taking shape.



James and Davis will undoubtedly be on the court for tip-off against the Denver Nuggets on October 24. Reaves will likely be in the lineup as well, and it appears that Russell will remain the starting point guard over Vincent, with either Hachimura or Jarred Vanderbilt rounding out the group.



"A lot was made about the way things finished against Denver and whatnot, but at the end of the day, we don't get to where we got to without D'Angelo Russell," head coach Darvin Ham said, per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll.



What's interesting, though, is that the Lakers' lineup for Game 1 might not match what opponents face in Game 2 and beyond—by design.



According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Ham plans to take a fluid approach to lineup-building.

"Darvin's plan, at least—and it could prove to be complicated because we know how most NBA teams, they like to hear from their head coach a regimented rotation sooner rather than later—but Darvin's plan is to use the preseason and in the season to have different look lineups," McMenamin said on Wednesday's episode of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast (h/t Rude):

McMenamin went on to discuss using Hayes at center instead of Davis in more physical matchups—and this isn't the first time we've heard of that approach.

During the summer, Pelinka discussed using more two-big rotations with Davis at forward—a tactic the Lakers used during their 2019-20 title run with Dwight Howard.



"Coach and I have talked a little bit with Anthony in the offseason about more minutes of some of the 2020 success we had, where Anthony got to play with a big," Pelinka said in July, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

It's a plan that could work, especially with Davis reportedly improving his range-shooting in the offseason.



"The buzz around the facility is that Davis, who has progressively shot 3-pointers worse since his career-best shooting performance during the 2019-20 championship season, is in the best shape he's been in entering a Lakers training camp and is shooting the ball similar to his earlier levels," Buha wrote.

A two-big lineup could indeed be difficult for opposing teams to handle, and it's not the only curve ball that Ham can send to the court.



One of the best parts of L.A.'s roster is its versatility. James can play virtually any position on the court, and he's reportedly playing like he did before the foot injury that hampered him in the 2022 postseason:



Reaves can shuffle from his starting position as shooting guard and play the point in certain lineups.



"Point guard is basically the position I've played my whole life until some of college and then obviously the last couple years," Reaves said, per Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation. "Me and Darv have had conversations about that as well."

Los Angeles has further flexibility at point guard with Vincent, who is thus far comfortable with playing a rotational role.



"I'll do whatever I can to help this team win games and help this organization win games," Vincent told Mark Medina of Sporstkeeda. "As I've seen in the past, every night doesn't always look the same."

Ham will also have multiple options in his center rotation. While Hayes is a better defender, and Wood has earned a reputation as an offensive big, the latter has impressed with his offseason commitment to defense.



"His ability to switch and sit down in a stance and try to keep the guards in front, rebounding, blocking shots," Ham said, per Corey Hansford of Lakers Nation. "He was truly, truly extremely engaged on the defensive side of the ball."

Between Davis, Hayes and Wood, Ham could have multiple two-big looks that pressure opponents on both ends of the court.



Naturally, everything begins and ends with James and Davis. If those two can remain healthy, Los Angeles should push for a high playoff seed. If they can't, then it could be another season-long scrap for a play-in spot.



However, Ham's ability to provide different looks and adjust on the fly can be a massive competitive advantage. It can keep opponents guessing during the game-planning stage, off-balance on the court or exhausted when the Lakers rotate between three or four ball-handlers late in games.



There is no shortage of teams with two or three star players. There are few that have them and a complete roster capable of adapting, adjusting and playing complementary ball the way the Lakers can.

