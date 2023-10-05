NFL Picks Week 5 Best Early Player Props to Bet Before Odds Shift

2 of 4

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a disaster of a game in Week 1, committing four turnovers in an overtime loss to the New York Jets. Since then, however, he's played like a legitimate MVP candidate.



Over the past three weeks, Allen has averaged 271 passing yards and has thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception. He's -180 (bet $180 to win $100) to reach two passing touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and there's a great chance that he does it.



The Jags will have an advantage in this being a London game—Jacksonville's second in as many weeks—but they haven't been particularly sound against the pass. The Jaguars rank 22nd in yards per attempt allowed and have surrendered six touchdown passes on the season.

