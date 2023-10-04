Jrue Holiday Calls Celtics 'Definitely My Best Chance of Winning' After Bucks Trade

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Jrue Holiday is ready to compete for a title with the Boston Celtics.

The point guard addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since he was traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Portland Trail Blazers and then from the Trail Blazers to the Celtics.

The trade between Milwaukee and Portland brought Damian Lillard to the Bucks, where he will attempt to win the first championship of his career alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I feel like coming here is definitely my best chance of winning," Holiday told reporters when speaking of Boston.

It's hard to argue with his assessment.

After all, the Celtics have been to five of the last seven Eastern Conference Finals and reached the NBA Finals once during that span. They have not gotten over the hump to take home a championship, but having a veteran leader like Holiday who can impact the game on both ends could help change that.

He also said his goal is to "make the game easier for them" when discussing playing alongside the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combination.

Holiday is accustomed to playing with other stars from his time with Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and consistently looked to set them up with their best shots. He also took advantage of the spacing created by Antetokounmpo in particular and connected on 39.5 percent of his three-pointers during his three seasons with the Bucks.

Perhaps the best thing Holiday brings to the table is his defensive prowess.

He is a five-time All-Defensive selection who is frequently tasked with guarding the opponent's best ball-handlers. That will take some of the defensive pressure off the shoulders of Tatum and Brown, which should keep the two stars fresh for the offensive side.

With Holiday playing elite defense on one side and setting up the pair of superstars on the other, the Celtics figure to once again be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.