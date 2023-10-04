LSU Football's Greg Brooks Diagnosed with Rare Form of Brain Cancer

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU safety Greg Brooks has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, his family and LSU Athletics announced Wednesday.

Brooks recently underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor and he was waiting on the results of a biopsy.

"For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem," Our Lady of the Lake Health Dr. Catherine O'Neal said in a statement, per Wilson Alexander of NOLA.com.

"Greg's speech and ability to communicate has been impacted, and although he is responsive and working daily with physical therapy, he will face months of intensive rehabilitation. The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread."

The Brooks family said in a statement:

"Greg has been a daily inspiration to us all. He fights like a Tiger each day and continues to make incremental improvements. We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans. Greg has fans around the world and our phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks with words of encouragement and support. Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep No. 3, and our entire family, in your prayers."

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recently revealed that the team discovered Brooks' condition after he dealt with repeated bouts of vertigo during fall camp. It continued into the first few weeks of the season and he was sent for an MRI, which revealed a tumor.

To help cover expenses relating to his illness, the Tiger Athletic Foundation launched the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund.

"Launched with support from Championship Health Partners Our Lady of the Lake Health, The Greg Brooks Victory Fund will be operated by TAF and will offset the costs related to Greg's care, including treatment, medicine, therapy, travel, and more," the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund website states.

Brooks is a fifth-year senior who began his college football career at Arkansas before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022 season.

During the 2022 campaign, Brooks appeared in 14 games for the Tigers, posting two interceptions, one sack, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, 66 tackles and three tackles for loss.

LSU went on to win the SEC West and the 2023 Citrus Bowl.