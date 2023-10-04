Patrick Mahomes Shoulders Blame for Chiefs' Passing Struggles After Win over Jets

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions with one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history leading the way, but it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the aerial attack this year.

And Patrick Mahomes believes that is his fault.

"If I start playing better, everybody will start playing better," he said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

Mahomes was uncharacteristically off during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the New York Jets. He went 18-of-30 for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and would have finished with three interceptions if it wasn't for a late defensive penalty. He was even largely outplayed by counterpart Zach Wilson.

"I missed some opportunities throughout the game, and so I've just got to put us in better positions and [start] making better decisions so that the guys can go out there and work for me and make plays down the field," he said.

Teicher noted Mahomes is just 21st in the league in completion percentage (64.3), 10th in yards (1,006) and second in interceptions (fourth). The wide receiver position has been largely absent, as the group is tied for 25th in catches (45), 18th in yards (588) and 32nd in drop rate (8.1 percent).

While Mahomes shouldered the responsibility for the overall struggles, the drop rate falls on the pass-catchers.

It isn't as much of an issue with star tight end Travis Kelce providing matchup problems against almost any opponent, but the combination of Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and Rashee Rice has left much to be desired.

The good news for Kansas City is it is still winning on the field. It is 3-1 to start the campaign with its only loss coming by a single point in the opener against the Detroit Lions.

That is surely worrisome for the rest of the league, as the Chiefs are still winning even with a passing attack directed by the reigning league MVP operating at less than full capacity. When Mahomes starts to play better, there will surely be even more wins on the horizon.