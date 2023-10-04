Tobias Harris Says James Harden Is Ready to 'Compete' After Arriving at 76ers Camp

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Veteran guard James Harden showed up to Philadelphia 76ers training camp on Wednesday despite his ongoing dispute with the franchise, which was enough to make his teammates believe that he's committed to them.

"We're all grown men here, so everybody understands the business of the game of basketball at this point. Personally, he doesn't have to address myself or anybody, truthfully," veteran forward Tobias Harris told reporters. "But his participation, in my opinion, is addressing that he's here, and his attitude and energy today allowed everybody to understand that he wants to go out there and compete with us."

Harden, who skipped media day and the first day of training camp before his arrival in Colorado, has not been shy about hiding his unhappiness with the Sixers' failure to meet his trade demand.

He called team president Daryl Morey "a liar" during a promotional appearance over the summer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Harden planned to make the franchise "uncomfortable" in hopes of forcing a trade.

Still, that didn't stop the 2018 NBA MVP from putting forth a strong effort on Wednesday.

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Philadelphia's new head coach Nick Nurse said Harden participated in "just about everything" during the practice session and he liked what he saw despite the fact that he's still ramping up into playing shape. Nurse added that the two of them spoke before Wednesday's session and he expects the 10-time All-Star to continue practicing with the team going forward.