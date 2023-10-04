X

NBA

    Tobias Harris Says James Harden Is Ready to 'Compete' After Arriving at 76ers Camp

    Doric SamOctober 4, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 15: Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates with James Harden #1 against the Brooklyn Nets during Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on April 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nets 121-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Veteran guard James Harden showed up to Philadelphia 76ers training camp on Wednesday despite his ongoing dispute with the franchise, which was enough to make his teammates believe that he's committed to them.

    "We're all grown men here, so everybody understands the business of the game of basketball at this point. Personally, he doesn't have to address myself or anybody, truthfully," veteran forward Tobias Harris told reporters. "But his participation, in my opinion, is addressing that he's here, and his attitude and energy today allowed everybody to understand that he wants to go out there and compete with us."

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    Tobias Harris on Harden: "He's here and his attitude and energy today allowed everybody to understand that he wants to go out there and compete with us" <a href="https://t.co/wURjzXPCVC">pic.twitter.com/wURjzXPCVC</a>

    Harden, who skipped media day and the first day of training camp before his arrival in Colorado, has not been shy about hiding his unhappiness with the Sixers' failure to meet his trade demand.

    He called team president Daryl Morey "a liar" during a promotional appearance over the summer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that Harden planned to make the franchise "uncomfortable" in hopes of forcing a trade.

    Still, that didn't stop the 2018 NBA MVP from putting forth a strong effort on Wednesday.

    Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Philadelphia's new head coach Nick Nurse said Harden participated in "just about everything" during the practice session and he liked what he saw despite the fact that he's still ramping up into playing shape. Nurse added that the two of them spoke before Wednesday's session and he expects the 10-time All-Star to continue practicing with the team going forward.

    The Sixers will remain in Colorado for training camp until Friday. They will then head back east for their preseason opener on Sunday against the Boston Celtics. It remains to be seen if Harden will participate in Philadelphia's preseason games, but it's clear that his teammates are prepared to welcome him with open arms.